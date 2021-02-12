Honey County Unveils New Song 'Love Hangover'

Harmony-heavy country duo, Honey County, have finally unveiled their latest single "Love Hangover," exclusively premiered by Taste of Country available now on all streaming platforms, just in time for Valentine's Day. With country-pop hooks and a modern 70's feel, Honey County tells a story about not wanting a night to end with a potential love interest. Known for their mesmerizing uniquely West Coast country harmonies, which are on full display in this song, they pull out all the stops with their twist on what it means to really have a "Love Hangover." Listen to the single below.

"To us 'Love Hangover' serves as an anthem to be bold in love, it's ok to go up to that person at a bar and ask them to two step, ya gotta put yourself out there!" says Honey County.

"Country duo Honey County build on echoing harmonies and rippling, '70s-esque melodies to create their free-floating 'Love Hangover,'" - Taste of Country

Coming off of their latest two singles, Honey County released their double single "Cry Wolf'' and "Ghost Town." With over 50,000 streams on Spotify with "Cry Wolf" and over 21,000 views on the accompanied music video, Honey County is making a name for themselves as a duo. These two singles define the new Honey County as true storytellers, while still staying true to their harmonic roots. Honey County is just getting started 2021 with way more music to come.

Rooted in southern storytelling, punctuated by pop hooks, and brushed with California sunshine, Honey County is a harmony-heavy country duo featuring Dani Rose and Sofie Lynn. Formed in Los Angeles, the band also has roots in the Bible Belt and Texas. That diversity is reflected in Honey County's music, a blend of contemporary country and timeless pop/rock that makes room for Nashville twang, West Coast harmonies and everything in between. Rose and Lynn created their own musical landscape: a place where the songs are anthemic, the harmonies are soaring, and two empowered women run the show. It's a sound that's taken Honey County around the world, from international shows in the Middle East and Africa to performances at American festivals like Stagecoach and CMA Fest. Along the way, they've earned raves from Rolling Stone Country, the LA Times and Billboard. Their songs have been featured in NFL commercials, HBO's True Blood, CW's Roswell and three episodes of Yellowstone. Honey County has left its unique mark onstage, on-air and in the recording studio. Fueled by an appreciation for the country artists who've come before them and an appetite for breaking new ground, Honey County is excited to release new music and chase down new horizons. For more information visit honeycounty.com.

Listen here: