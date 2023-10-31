Homeboy Sandman to Present November Livestream Residency With Ursa Live

Prolific emcee Homeboy Sandman has revealed his upcoming mixtape I Can't Sell These Either is due out November 17th. Along with the announcement, Homeboy Sandman shares the dates for his November livestream residency with Ursa Live. Listen to the lead single "Ignoring Sh*t" featuring Shad here.

I Can't Sell These Either is a brand-new mixtape that sees Homeboy Sandman rapping over his favorite instrumentals. The concept began with his 2022 I Can't Sell These mixtape which received an A grade in Dean of American Rock Critics, Robert Christgau's, consumer guide. I Can't Sell These Either sees Homeboy Sandman rapping over instrumentals from Knxwledge, Q-Tip, J Dilla, Khruangbin, and more.

Discussing the lead single, Homeboy Sandman states:

"I grew up listening to flips of the Isley Brothers "Between the Sheets" from Biggie's "Big Poppa" to "Nika" by Lil Vicious, but by far my favorite flip was the beat for "Ignorant Sh*t" by Jay-Z. Loyal consumer of Queens Blvd bootlegs, I heard the original all Jay-Z version before Beanie was added for the American Gangster soundtrack version. Later on Drake and Lil Wayne dropped 64 bars each on it calling their version "Ignant Sh*t" in a clear attempt to top the original. I never liked any of the bars as much as I liked the beat. I never thought anything as meaningful was happening with the bars as such a beautiful beat called for. So I thought it was a waste. So I went to do it justice and speak power and truth like only God blesses me to do. I tapped Shad as my running mate because he's amazing with the sauce while still maintaining insight and poignancy and love. The result is a cut I think is really important at showing cats how it should be done. And the play on the title is yo all that other nonsense cats was spitting on this gorgeous beat, we ignoring all of that. Nonsense we straight ignore. And now if you love this beat and wanna hear some God level raps on it, now you can too."

Homeboy Sandman will be doing a livestream residency with Ursa Live during the month of November in celebration of I Can't Sell These Either. Each livestream will include performances of tracks from I Can't Sell These Either and other unreleased tracks from Homeboy Sandman. Fans will have an opportunity to interact and ask questions during each livestream as well. You can tune-in to all of Homeboy Sandman's livestream shows here: https://www.ursalive.com/homeboysandman

Livestream Dates:

11/2 at 9pm EST

11/9 at 9pm EST

11/15 at 9pm EST

11/22 at 9pm EST

Stream Ignoring Sh*t (Feat. Shad):

Bandcamp

Soundcloud

Connect

Ursa Live

Patreon

Bandcamp

Soundcloud

Linktree