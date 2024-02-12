Homeboy Sandman Unleashes Vibrant New Single 'Real Good'

Homeboy Sandman is back with his first release of 2024, “Real Good,” on Dirty Looks. The vibrant new single initiates the proficient emcee's plan to deliver new music every month for the rest of his life. “Real Good” arrives on Chinese New Year, February 10th, the first of twelve songs that will comprise an album entitled Year of the Dragon.

“Real Good” bursts with energy as Homeboy Sandman delivers a high-octane performance, seamlessly weaving intricate rhymes over Kensaye Russell's foot-tapping production. Written while on tour in Europe, the track's title and infectious up-tempo sound superbly encapsulate the story behind making “Real Good.” Homeboy Sandman recounts:

“We arrived in Kassel, Germany when Taty realized she had left her bookbag, with her passport, in Groningen, Netherlands. The morning after Kassel we were scheduled to head to Geneva, Switzerland, where there was a chance we'd be asked for our passports upon entry (given Switzerland is not a member of the European Union). My only option was to drive back to Groningen right after the Kassel show. It took 8 hours total but it was well worth it. Wrote the first verse on the way there, and the next two on the way back. When I returned the next morning DJ Trumastr asked me how I was feeling after breaking night on my journey. I replied, "real good."”

“Real Good” is Homeboy Sandman's first official release of the year, but the rapper has remained busy rhyming over some of his favorite tracks of the moment including Emily King's “Special Occasion” on That's Life and “Mariella” (Khruangbin and Leon Bridges) on The Orchestra. Homeboy Sandman will be releasing two new albums, Rich II and Rich III, which the rap veteran teased in his most recent video single “The Riches.” With a plethora of new music coming this year, connect with Homeboy Sandman via Patreon to stay up-to-date.