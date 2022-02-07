Homeboy Sandman Announces 'There In Spirit' Tour

Ahead of his forthcoming album There In Spirit, Homeboy Sandman returns with "The Only Constant," his latest video single.

Featuring Illingsworth's immaculate production along with Homeboy Sandman's illustrious and introspective lyricism, "The Only Constant" is a masterful nod to Hip Hop's Golden Era. In the video, we see the Queens native rocking a SOHK sweatsuit in his hometown as he reflects on the only constant element in life, change. "The Only Constant" is a delightful preview of There In Spirit, which is set for release on February 25th via Mello Music Group.

"The Only Constant" is a smooth follow up to their previous single "Keep That Same Energy." Producer extraordinaire Illingsworth provides a dynamic piano-driven instrumental layered with samples. Homeboy Sandman's introspective flow complements the production and accentuates the song's theme. Homeboy Sandman explains the inspiration behind the single,

"'The Only Constant' is my favorite song on the project. Isn't Illingsworth amazing? Change is the only constant. It makes me melancholy sometimes, growing apart from people, and things changing from how they used to be. It's impossible to make anybody understand if they weren't there."

Following his acclaimed projects Don't Feed The Monster, produced by Quelle Chris, & the Aesop Rock-produced Anjelitu, There In Spirit finds the Homeboy Sandman joining forces with Detroit beatmaker Illingsworth. Homeboy Sandman describes working with Illingsworth, "Illingworth beats are a particular, one of a kind, sonic energy, that my molecular structure responds to in a way it could never respond to anything else." He continues, "Illingsworth is one of the greatest producers to ever live. Anyone who denies that is completely in denial."

For over a decade, Homeboy Sandman has delivered timeless projects exhibiting his imaginative flows and thought-provoking lyrics. Over his long-standing career he has received critical praise from Rolling Stone, The FADER, XXL Magazine, Complex, & more. With his vast catalog, the prolific MC continues to find new inspirations that make each project stand out from the rest. Homeboy Sandman's new album There In Spirit carries a powerful message of individuality and self-actualization. For Sand, making this project was about breaking away from the mold, letting go of mediocrity and fear, and holding himself to a higher standard.

Homeboy Sandman is proud to present "The Only Constant," the second single from his upcoming album. There In Spirit will be available February 25th on Mello Music Group. Catch Homeboy Sandman on tour as he brings the irreplicable energy of There In Spirit to the live stage.

Watch The Only Constant Music Video: https://youtu.be/zCfVZ60DkjU

Pre-order There in Spirit: https://orcd.co/boysand

Tour Dates - Tickets

Feb 11 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Speakeasy - Tickets

Feb 19 - Berkeley, CA @ B-League - Tickets

Feb 26 - Reno, NV @ The BlueBird

Mar 5 - Columbus, OH @ Double Happiness - Tickets

Mar 6 - Cincinnati, OH @ Mad Frog - Tickets

Mar 8 - Kansas City, MO @ miniBar - Tickets

Mar 11 - Colorado Springs, CO @ Vultures - Tickets

Mar 12 - Denver, CO @ Black Buzzard - Tickets

Mar 13 - Greeley, CO @ Moxi Theater - Tickets

Mar 18 - Troy, NY @ No Fun

Mar 19 - Portland, ME @ Gritty McDuff's