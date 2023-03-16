Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Holy Roller Baby to Release Bluesy Rock n' Roll Cover of Edwyn Collins 'A Girl Like You'

Ahead of its digital release tomorrow (March 17), the collective have today released its music video, filmed during their studio sessions.

Mar. 16, 2023  

Dallas, TX-based rock & roll collective HOLY ROLLER BABY have shared their first new music since the release of their 2020 debut album FRENZY with a swagger-filled cover of Edwyn Collins' 1994 hit single "A Girl Like You."

The track is highlighted by a "bluesy, rock & roll touch" according to MXDWN who premiered its music video yesterday (March 15). HOLY ROLLER BABY frontman/founder Jared Mullins was inspired to cover the track after witnessing a woman dying in front of him during a flood-when the original song was playing on his car radio.

"I saw her die, I was there," shares MULLINS. "I was 18 years old, hell-bent on getting out of a small Midwestern town with a new pair of wheels. I was driving in the country during a very bad thunderstorm--the kind you're normally supposed to take cover for. I didn't.

I was dumb. I kept driving even as the water on the road piled up and eventually became too much for myself and a batch of equally arrogant drivers who thought they could weather any storm. Eventually the water levels rose so much it flooded my car as I came to an underpass. The bridge water was high and as I came to a stop, I saw in the distance that a few other drivers were helping a woman who couldn't get out of her car.

'A Girl Like You' was playing on the radio as I watched her go from thrashing in the water to limp in the span of seconds. I've never forgotten that image and I've never forgotten the way this song made me feel--wild, alive, and helplessly human at the same time. Every time it comes on, I think of the woman in the water. For me, she is the 'Girl Like You' the song sings about."

HOLY ROLLER BABY enlisted producer/engineer Ian Davenport (Radiohead, Band of Skulls) and Casey Di Iorio to record "A Girl Like You" at Valve Studios (Blues Traveler, Bowling For Soup) in Dallas earlier this year. Ahead of its digital release tomorrow (March 17), the collective have today released its music video, filmed during their studio sessions.



Dolby Laboratories, a leader in immersive entertainment experiences, and Macklemore, the multi-diamond certified, GRAMMY®-winning hip-hop artist, are teaming up to showcase the future of music through a surprise performance in Dolby Atmos, one-night only at SXSW®. This will be Macklemore’s first live concert in Dolby Atmos.
Classical saxophonist Joseph Lulloff, a critically acclaimed concert artist and award-winning educator, and pianist Yu-Lien The, his frequent recital collaborator, offer world premiere recordings of works by four prominent, living American composers on New Stories, available March 17, 2023 (Blue Griffin Recording BGR 607).
Meyhem Lauren has been one of the culture’s most reliable brands; built from quality, consistency, and flavor. The artist and personality takes pride in expressing himself artistically from a raw and unfettered perspective. The did previous projects with DJ Muggs, Harry Fraud, Buckwild, Madlib, and most recently Black Vladimir with Daringer.
Her bandmates include Keith Murphy, who plays guitar and harmonium on the album, Jenna Moynihan, who contributes five-string fiddle, and Tristan Clarridge on cello. Infinite Brightness also includes guitarist Yann Falquet (heard on “Dmitri’s Dream and “Last Alleluia”).

