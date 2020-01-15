Holy F**k Share New Song 'Deleters'

Holy f have unveiled the almost-title track from forthcoming album Deleter, along with a visualiser video, which will be released this Friday, January 17th. The record has already been introduced by acclaimed singles "Luxe" (featuring Alexis Taylor) and "Free Gloss" (featuring Nicholas Allbrook). Having also taken their cerebral, mind-blowing live show out on the road with Hot Chip, Holy f's extensive run of global tour dates for 2020 are detailed below. The visualiser video is an animated clip by Rapapawn, aka Cynthia Alfonso and Oscar Raña, which features an Easter egg cameo from Angus Andrew halfway through, dancing in the jungle.

Listen below!

"The song 'Deleters,'" write Holy f, "started at a party in the woods of rural Quebec. Set up on the forest floor, literally over moss covered tree roots we decided to make up a new hour-long improvised set in front of a crowd of people dancing amongst the trees. From that session two songs emerged and found their way onto the new record. This is the first time we selected a song from the record to also be a title track- but there really isn't a reason for it other than we thought it sounded cool, like a modern version of Fugazi's Repeater or Depeche Mode's Violater (or even Kiss' Destroyer, though in name only). Our friend Angus from Liars doubles Brian's vocals giving the track a nice punch."

A band who have played by their own rules for the last part of 15 years, Holy f's new album is the most accomplished moment yet from a group who have become one of their country's finest, and most influential, exports; seamlessly fusing the gauzy drive of krautrock and deep house's dreamy ineffability, and expertly blending purring motorik percussion with the sort of fuggy synthetic fizz that so often sends clubbers into states of unselfconscious rapture.

Arriving at a moment where attention spans are shot and anxieties are going into overdrive, Deleter is a defiantly full-bodied affair. Polyrhythmic and pleasure- focused, it's a record that explores what happens when humanity and technology coalesce into one big, semi-organic celebration of spontaneity, repetition, and individuality. As the band puts it, "the robots are smarter than ever, and the algorithm knows more and more what we like as individuals, but we have to remind ourselves that there is music in the margins that can go missing and that that music is more important than ever." Marginal or not, Deleter is the sound of Holy f freely ebbing and flowing in their own unique ecosystem. As a listener you've got a choice - carry on with the passive consumption, or push back, engage, and move to something worth your time. Something like Deleter.

Holy f Tour Dates:

03/23/20 - Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar

02/24/20 - San Diego, CA @ Casbah

03/25/20 - Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room

03/27/20 - Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey Theatre

03/28/20 - San Francisco, CA @ Slim's

03/30/20 - Portland, OR @ Lola's Room

03/31/20 - Seattle, WA @ Nuemos

04/01/20 - Vancouver, BC @ Fortune Sound Club

04/03/20 - Calgary, AB @ Broken City

04/04/20 - Saskatoon, SK @ Amigo's Cantina

04/06/20 - St. Paul, MN @ Turf Club

04/07/20 - Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

04/24/20 - Antwerp, BE @ Trix

04/25/20 - Luxembourg @ Out of The Crowd Festival

04/27/20 - Birmingham, UK @ The Hare & Hounds

04/28/20 - Brighton, UK @ Chalk

04/29/20 - Cardiff, UK @ Clwb lfor Bach

04/30/20 - Manchester, UK @ Yes (basement)

05/03/20 - Glasgow, UK @ Slag & Dagger Festival

05/05/20 - Barcelona, ES @ La Nau

05/06/20 - Oviedo, ES @ La Lata de Zinc

05/07/20 - Vigo, ES @ Radar Estudios

05/09/20 - Valencia, ES @ La Pérgola

05/23/20 - London, UK @ All Points East

06/09/20 - Washington, DC @ Rock and Roll Hotel

06/10/20 - Philadelphia, PA @ Boot & Saddle

06/12/20 - Brooklyn, NY @ ELSEWHERE: Hall

06/13/20 - Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall

06/15/20 - Montréal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz PDB

06/17/20 - Ottawa, ON @ Bronson Centre

06/19/20 - Toronto, ON @ Lee's Palace

Photo Credit: Chan-yang Kim





