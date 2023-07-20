Hollywood Undead Team Up With Tech N9ne for Fall Tour

Chart-topping multi-platinum hip-hop legend and the most successful independent rapper of all-time, Tech N9ne, has joined forces with platinum-certified 21st-century rock luminaries Hollywood Undead to co-headline the “Hollywood & N9ne Tour” across North America this fall.

It stands out as the first full jaunt by these two genre-busting outlier forces, yet it continues a collaboration that began with the fan favorite “IDOL” in 2020. Buzzing rap phenomenon King Iso serves as the special guest with other surprise acts to be revealed soon. “Hollywood & N9ne '' launches October 16 and visits major markets coast-to-coast.

Tickets go on sale tomorrow, Friday, July 21 at 10am local time. For tickets and more information, visit here.

About the tour, Tech comments, “I’M SUPER EXCITED FOR THIS UPCOMING FALL TOUR WITH HOLLYWOOD UNDEAD AND KING ISO! A TIME TO KILL INDEED!”

“We’ve been fans of Tech N9ne since way back when,” says Hollywood Undead’s Charlie Scene.

Thus far, “IDOL” has posted up a staggering 24M Spotify streams, illuminating the excitement around their clash of talents. The band’s Johnny Three Tears adds, “Collaborating with Tech in 2020 was an unreal experience, we know touring with him will be fing awesome.”

Tech N9ne is red hot off the biggest hit of his career, “Face Off” [feat. Joey Cool, King Iso, & Dwayne Johnson]. The latter has posted up over half-a-billion streams and ignited unparalleled viral impact. Now, Tech is on the eve of dropping his anxiously awaited new full-length album, BLISS, on July 28. Pre-order HERE.

He just dropped the internet-breaking banger “W H A T” [feat. Kim Dracula and HU$H], gaining traction rapidly. Stay tuned for a whole lot more from Tech soon!

Fresh off their European Summer Festival tour, which featured massive performances at major festivals including Rock Im Park, Rock Am Ring, Nova Rock, Hellfest, the genre-bending quintet Hollywood Undead are gearing up to hit the road. Hollywood Undead will tour in continued support of their eighth studio album, Hotel Kalifornia.

The group recently released a deluxe version of the album that includes six new tracks, including “Evil” and “House Of Mirrors,” which features multi-genre sensation Jelly Roll.

King Iso just unveiled a powerful new single entitled “Way You Are,” dedicated to anyone diagnosed with Autism. He has consistently sold out his own headline shows and revealed his critically acclaimed album, Get Well Soon, in 2022.

Don’t miss the “Hollywood & N9ne” Tour!

THE HOLLYWOOD UNDEAD & N9NE TOUR

​​10/16 - Chesterfield, MO - The Factory

10/17 - La Vista, NE - - - The Astro

10/18 - Chicago, IL - - Radius

10/19 - East Moline, IL - The Rust Belt

10/21 - Denver, CO - - The Fillmore

10/23 - Grand Junction, CO - Grand Junction Convention Center

10/24 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex

10/26 - Riverside, CA - - Riverside Municipal Auditorium

10/27 - Las Vegas, NV - - Virgin Theater

10/28 - Tempe, AZ - - The Marquee

10/29 - Albuquerque, NM - Revel

10/31 - Dallas, TX - - - The Factory Deep Ellum

11/1 - Tulsa, OK - - - Tulsa Theater

11/3 - Milwaukee, WI - Eagles Ballroom

11/4 - Grand Rapids, MI - GLC Live at 20 Monroe

11/5 - Royal Oak, MI - - Royal Oak Music Theater

11/6 - Cleveland, OH - - Agora Theatre

11/8 - New York, NY - - Terminal 5

11/9 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium

11/10 - Stroudsburg, PA - Sherman Theater

11/11 - Pittsburgh, PA - - Stage AE

11/12 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore

11/14 - Atlanta, GA - - The Tabernacle

11/15 - Tampa, FL - - - Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

11/17 - Newport, KY - - MegaCorp Pavilion

11/18 - Columbus, OH - KEMBA! Live

11/19 - Nashville, TN - - Marathon Music Works

MORE ABOUT TECH N9NE

One of the most insane, influential, and impactful legacies in hip-hop belongs to TechN9ne. He has consistently accomplished the impossible from outside of the system. He’s bucked every trend, overturned all expectations, and not only built a culture, but a whole damn world with Strange Music.

The craziest thing is how far he’s come since co-founding Strange Music back in 2000. The Kansas City, MO rapper has gone from packed Midwest underground shows to the annual Forbes “Cash Kings” list multiple times, the cover of XXL, the playlists of Sir Elton John and Dwayne Johnson, and national commercials for the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.

Beyond tallying billions of streams and views, he has scored four platinum singles, three gold singles, and a gold album. He has notched 23 entries on the Billboard Top albums Chart and remains the record holder for “most Top 10 albums on the rap chart.” Not to mention, he cracked the Top 5 of the Billboard Top 200 four times.

His collaborators have ranged from Eminem, The Doors, Lil Wayne, Tupac, Boyz II Men, T.I., MGK, Flatbush Zombies, and Gary Clark, Jr. to Slipknot, System of a Down, Deftones, and Logic. Mainstream went Tech when he ignited ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel LIVE! Meanwhile, Complex mused upon “How Kendrick Lamar Became a Star With Help From Tech N9ne.”

He has sold out hundreds of shows as part of a relentless schedule. Not to mention, he introduced his own craft beer Bou Lou—in partnership with Kansas City’s own Boulevard Brewery.

Photo Credit: Darryl Woods