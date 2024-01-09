Holly Macve Releases New Single '1995'

Holly Macve begins 2024 with "1995", the latest single to be shared from her forthcoming new EP Time Is Forever - due February 2nd via Loving Memory Records / Believe.

Accompanied by a new visualizer, Macve describes ‘1995' as “ the most hopeful song I've ever written,” embodying the candor of Time Is Forever's wider themes, with an added glimmer of dream-like optimism.

“I had just come back from a US tour and was feeling excited and at peace with love and the idea of the future for the first time in a long time,” Holly notes. “It was written on the same piano as Suburban House, and about 6 months prior, so little did I know the ship was about to be rocked. But I think I managed to encapsulate that content feeling into the song and I just hope people will feel that when they listen.”

The track joins recent singles ‘Beauty Queen' and ‘Suburban House' (featuring vocals from Lana Del Rey) on Holly's new EP, her first new project in almost three years, marking a new beginning for the Irish-born, Yorkshire-raised songwriter.

Speaking on the EP, Holly says: “‘Time is Forever' is the start of a new era for me. During the making of it I spent a lot of days and nights alone in strange cigarette stained motels, dreaming big and overcoming certain inhibitions. I put a lot of my soul into these tunes and I'm super excited to share them and play them live.”

Macve & Del Rey's collaborative single ‘Suburban House' is part of the soundtrack to the acclaimed new Apple TV series The Buccaneers, featuring alongside fellow celebrated female artists including Gracie Abrams, Miya Folick and Sharon Van Etten. The series is streaming now via Apple TV.

Speaking about working with Holly, Lana Del Rey says: “Ever since I heard Holly's music I knew she had one of the most beautiful singing voices in the world. Her flawless, emotional vocals have inspired me over the last six years and I love her songs and I'm especially proud of featuring on this one.”

About Holly Macve: Macve was born in Western Ireland, when she was 6 months old her mother fled from an abusive relationship and took her and her sister to settle in West Yorkshire. It was here she discovered her love of music and film at a very young age. “I was given a video tape of Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers dancing, along with Elvis Presley's Jail House Rock. I couldn't take my eyes off them. I wanted to be them, '' she remembers.

“America has always fascinated me, but the old version of it. I am always seeking something that no longer exists''. Holly has spent much of her twenties between the south coast of England and the west coast of the US, developing as a multi-instrumentalist, music producer and songwriter. Having released two critically acclaimed records, Macve supported Lana Del Rey at her iconic BST Hyde Park show in 2023.

Photo credit: Laura-Mary Carter