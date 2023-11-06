Holly Humberstone to Embark on First Ever North American Headline Tour in May 2024

British singer/songwriter Holly Humberstone has announced her much awaited, first-ever North American headline tour. Kicking off on May 5, 2024, the run of shows will include stops at New York’s Brooklyn Steel, Los Angeles’ The Bellwether, Nashville’s The Basement East, Chicago’s Vic Theatre, Boston’s Paradise Rock Club and many more.

The forthcoming dates follow major U.S. festival appearances at Coachella, Lollapalooza and Outside Lands while Humberstone recently played an electrifying show at Los Angeles’ Fonda Theater to a sold-out crowd. Artist presale begins Wednesday, November 8 while general on-sale begins on Friday, November 10 at 10 AM local time at hollyhumberstone.com. Tour routing below.

Humberstone’s highly anticipated debut album, Paint My Bedroom Black, was released on October 13 via Darkroom / Geffen / Polydor Records.

The album represents her coming of age, showcasing her growth from an underground singer to one of the most exciting alternative pop stars of her generation. The dark and otherworldly space Humberstone has built has been lucid and visceral, capturing moments that are both uncomfortably intimate and brutally revealing. Having been nominated for two Ivor Novello’s, winning the BRIT Rising Star in 2022 and coming runner up in BBC Sound Of 2021, Humberstone’s storytelling is at the heart of her craft.

Humberstone’s diaristic debut album comes following two EPs, 2020’s Falling Asleep At The Wheel and 2022’s Can You Afford To Lose Me?, which earned Holly a loyal fanbase thanks to her raw, unfiltered, confessional songwriting. Over the last year, Holly performed her single “Can You Afford To Lose Me?” on Late Night With Stephen Colbert, played her Matty Healy co-written song “Sleep Tight” for Vevo Live, and made appearances at Glastonbury and Reading & Leeds.

If you’ve been eager to see Holly Humberstone live, next year May be your chance!

Tour Dates:

Sunday, May 5, 2024 - Nashville, TN - The Basement East

Tuesday, May 7, 2024 - Washington, DC - The Atlantis

Wednesday, May 8, 2024 - Philadelphia, PA - The Foundry at The Fillmore

Thursday, May 9, 2024 - Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club

Saturday, May 11, 2024 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel

Tuesday, May 14, 2024 - Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall

Thursday, May 16, 2024 - Detroit, MI - Shelter

Friday, May 17, 2024 - Chicago, IL - The Vic Theatre

Saturday, May 18, 2024 - Minneapolis, MN - Fine Line Music Café

Monday, May 20, 2024 - Denver, CO - Bluebird Theater

Tuesday, May 21, 2024 - Salt Lake City, UT - Soundwell

Thursday, May 23, 2024 - Los Angeles, CA - The Bellwether

Monday, May 27, 2024 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theatre

Tuesday, May 28, 2024 - Seattle, WA - Neumos

Wednesday, May 29, 2024 - Vancouver, BC - Hollywood Theatre

Photo credit: Jono White