Holly Humberstone Announces First-Ever US Tour Dates

On the heels of announcing her highly anticipated sophomore EP, The Walls Are Way Too Thin, breakout singer-songwriter Holly Humberstone has officially announced her first-ever US tour dates. Kicking off this fall, Holly will play a trio of shows that span coast to coast, from The Roxy Theatre in Los Angeles, to Austin City Limits Music Festival, to The Bowery Ballroom in New York City. Pre-sale tickets are available beginning tomorrow, August 11th, at 10AM local time and general on-sale begins Friday, August 13th at 10AM local time. Please see below for dates and visit Holly's website here for more information.

HOLLY HUMBERSTONE - FALL 2021 US TOUR DATES

October 7th, 2021 - The Roxy Theatre - Los Angeles, CA

October 9th, 2021 - Austin City Limits Music Festival - Austin, TX

October 12th, 2021 - The Bowery Ballroom - New York, New York

The Walls Are Way Too Thin is set to be released on November 5th, 2021 via Darkroom / Interscope / Polydor Records, and features her brand new song "Please Don't Leave Just Yet," co-written and co-produced by The 1975's Matty Healy, as well as the incredibly emotive first single "Haunted House" and title track "The Walls Are Way Too Thin." Pre-save the EP here.

"This EP represents a feeling of being lost," says Holly. "It's the kind of lost that makes you question who you are and where you belong. So lost that someone might need to find you again because you can't find yourself. That's how it felt to move to Liverpool, then London, and be in transit between cities and never settling."

When Holly Humberstone entered the studio to record "Please Don't Leave Just Yet" with Matty Healy, frontman of one of Holly's favorite bands, The 1975, it was mid-pandemic and the 21-year-old felt a yearning for human connection. During a year where people longed for company, Holly, Matty, and longtime collaborator Rob Milton, created a song that conveys the despair people feel in the minutes leading up to someone's departure. Even if it's time to part ways, holding on for just a few seconds longer delays the pain that you know is right around the corner. Holly's ability to communicate that amount of vulnerability among the distortion of the track is a testament to her storytelling abilities. Listen to "Please Don't Leave Just Yet" here.

The Walls Are Way Too Thin follows Holly's critically acclaimed debut Falling Asleep At The Wheel, which marked the first chapter in the story of a new global talent who's garnered over 150M global streams to-date. Having just been announced as the Ivor Novello Rising Star Nominee, to being named the BBC Sound of 2021, Apple's Up Next Artist, VEVO DSCVR's Artists To Watch 2021, and internationally heralded by the likes of Jimmy Kimmel, James Corden, Triple J, The Sunday Times, NME (5*), Pitchfork, The Guardian, i-D, ELLE, and Billboard, it is Holly's remarkable storytelling that has captured the hearts and minds of fans globally. Holly wants her lyrics to be the ones people could tattoo on themselves and her songs embrace and translate some of life's most intense feelings in a way that typical conversations all too often fail to capture, from mental health struggles to the dizzying feelings of displacement as you grow out of adolescence.

The Walls Are Way Too Thin represents a turning point for the rising artist. Produced by Rob Milton, who also collaborated with Holly on Falling Asleep At the Wheel, her sophomore effort is a departure from the crumbling childhood home that has been at the forefront of her creative identity to-date, and is an emergence into the heartbreak that can accompany all facets of adulthood. Last summer, Holly and her family were told that they were no longer going to be able to live in their house due to its decay, right around the time that she also was experiencing life altering changes: heading to uni only to hate her experience there, ending a relationship, and having to say goodbye to a loved one. During her time living in that house she wrote and recorded her debut EP, filmed all of her music videos in and around it, and experienced countless poignant life moments that ultimately were woven into her searingly honest lyrics.

The grief that accompanies a new life transition was integrated into each part of her new EP. Whether it be "Haunted House," an intimate ode to the end of her childhood, or "The Walls Are Way Too Thin" a track seething with claustrophobic energy and a need for control, this project is a timestamp for Holly. The Walls Are Way Too Thin serves as both a celebration and a eulogy of sorts - not just for the home, but for that part of her life. With its release, Holly is making an exciting leap into the unknown and igniting the next chapter in her story.