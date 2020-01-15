Hollow Coves Announce 2020 World Tour

After a hugely successful end to 2019 selling out shows across the UK and Europe, Brisbane indie folk duo Hollow Coves are preparing to launch their 2020 world tour in support of their acclaimed full-length debut album Moments, released in October. The band kicks things off in their native Australia this week before heading to the U.S. and Canada for their largest headline tour of North America to date, starting February 7th in DC through February 29th in Vancouver. The duo will return to the UK and Europe for another run of shows starting April 17th in Switzerland and ending May 6th in London. All dates are listed below.

The 11 tracks comprising Moments were inspired by reflecting on a variety of moments and unforgettable shared experiences in their lives and the lives of those around them over the past three years. Their passion for positivity and lightness is reflected through their vivid lyricism, earthy vocals and perfect harmonies.

A dynamic indie folk group brimming with their passion for travel and observing different shades of the world, Hollow Coves is the project of Ryan Henderson and Matt Carins. The pair first caught attention with their debut EP Wanderlust (2017), and have since garnered more than 200 million streams on Spotify alone, and over 40 million combined YouTube views.

Hollow Coves 2020 Tour Dates:

Australia

Thur, Jan 16 Perth, Australia @ The Sewing Room

Fri, Jan 17 Adelaide, Australia @ Jive

Sat, Jan 18 Melbourne, Australia @ Corner Hotel

Fri, Jan 24 Sydney, Australia @ Oxford Art Factory

Sat, Jan 25 Brisbane, Australia @ The Triffid

North American

Fri, Feb 7 Washington, DC @ DC9

Sat, Feb 8 Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda's

Tue, Feb 11 Brooklyn, NY @ Baby's All Right

Wed, Feb 12 Allston, MA @ Great Scott

Thur, Feb 13 Montreal, QC @ L'Astral

Sat, Feb 15 Toronto, ON @ Virgin Mobile Mod Club

Mon, Feb 17 Chicago, IL @ Schubas Tavern

Tue, Feb 18 Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry

Fri, Feb 21 Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge

Sat, Feb 22 Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court

Mon, Feb 24 West Hollywood, CA @ Troubadour

Tue, Feb 25 San Francisco, CA @ Noise Pop Fest

Thur, Feb 27 Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge

Fri, Feb 28 Seattle, WA @ Columbia City Theater

Sat, Feb 29 Vancouver, BC @ Biltmore Cabaret

UK/Europe

Fri, Apr 17 Solothurn, CH @ Kulturfabrik Kofmehl

Sat, Apr 18 Luzern, CH @ Schüür

Mon, Apr 20 Vienna, AT @ B72

Tues, Apr 21 Bratislava, SK @ Kulturák Klub

Thur, Apr 23 Warsaw, PL @ Hydrozagadka

Sat, Apr 25 Dresden, DE @ Club Puschkin

Mon, Apr 27 Jena, DE @ Trafo

Tue, Apr 28 Heidelberg, DE @ halle02

Wed, Apr 29 Luxembourg, LU @ Rotondes

Thur, Apr 30 Utrecht, NL @ Tivoli Vredenburg

Sat, May 2 Münster, DE @ Gleis22

Sun, May 3 Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique - AB Club

Tue, May 5 Paris, FR @ La Maroquinerie

Wed, May 6 London, UK @ Lafayette

Photo Credit: Madi Kliendienst





