Hollow Coves Announce 2020 World Tour
After a hugely successful end to 2019 selling out shows across the UK and Europe, Brisbane indie folk duo Hollow Coves are preparing to launch their 2020 world tour in support of their acclaimed full-length debut album Moments, released in October. The band kicks things off in their native Australia this week before heading to the U.S. and Canada for their largest headline tour of North America to date, starting February 7th in DC through February 29th in Vancouver. The duo will return to the UK and Europe for another run of shows starting April 17th in Switzerland and ending May 6th in London. All dates are listed below.
The 11 tracks comprising Moments were inspired by reflecting on a variety of moments and unforgettable shared experiences in their lives and the lives of those around them over the past three years. Their passion for positivity and lightness is reflected through their vivid lyricism, earthy vocals and perfect harmonies.
A dynamic indie folk group brimming with their passion for travel and observing different shades of the world, Hollow Coves is the project of Ryan Henderson and Matt Carins. The pair first caught attention with their debut EP Wanderlust (2017), and have since garnered more than 200 million streams on Spotify alone, and over 40 million combined YouTube views.
Hollow Coves 2020 Tour Dates:
Australia
Thur, Jan 16 Perth, Australia @ The Sewing Room
Fri, Jan 17 Adelaide, Australia @ Jive
Sat, Jan 18 Melbourne, Australia @ Corner Hotel
Fri, Jan 24 Sydney, Australia @ Oxford Art Factory
Sat, Jan 25 Brisbane, Australia @ The Triffid
North American
Fri, Feb 7 Washington, DC @ DC9
Sat, Feb 8 Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda's
Tue, Feb 11 Brooklyn, NY @ Baby's All Right
Wed, Feb 12 Allston, MA @ Great Scott
Thur, Feb 13 Montreal, QC @ L'Astral
Sat, Feb 15 Toronto, ON @ Virgin Mobile Mod Club
Mon, Feb 17 Chicago, IL @ Schubas Tavern
Tue, Feb 18 Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry
Fri, Feb 21 Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge
Sat, Feb 22 Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court
Mon, Feb 24 West Hollywood, CA @ Troubadour
Tue, Feb 25 San Francisco, CA @ Noise Pop Fest
Thur, Feb 27 Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge
Fri, Feb 28 Seattle, WA @ Columbia City Theater
Sat, Feb 29 Vancouver, BC @ Biltmore Cabaret
UK/Europe
Fri, Apr 17 Solothurn, CH @ Kulturfabrik Kofmehl
Sat, Apr 18 Luzern, CH @ Schüür
Mon, Apr 20 Vienna, AT @ B72
Tues, Apr 21 Bratislava, SK @ Kulturák Klub
Thur, Apr 23 Warsaw, PL @ Hydrozagadka
Sat, Apr 25 Dresden, DE @ Club Puschkin
Mon, Apr 27 Jena, DE @ Trafo
Tue, Apr 28 Heidelberg, DE @ halle02
Wed, Apr 29 Luxembourg, LU @ Rotondes
Thur, Apr 30 Utrecht, NL @ Tivoli Vredenburg
Sat, May 2 Münster, DE @ Gleis22
Sun, May 3 Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique - AB Club
Tue, May 5 Paris, FR @ La Maroquinerie
Wed, May 6 London, UK @ Lafayette
Photo Credit: Madi Kliendienst