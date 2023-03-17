Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Hip-Hop Legend Coolio's New Track Titled “TAG 'YOU IT'” Ft. TOO $HORT & DJ WINO

"TAG 'You It'" is the first posthumous release from hip-hop legend Coolio and the lead single off of his upcoming fifth studio album LONG LIVE COOLIO.

Mar. 17, 2023  

Prior to his untimely death at age 59, Grammy award winner Coolio and longtime collaborator DJ Wino had been wrapping up in the studio, recording what would have been the rapper's first studio album release since 2009's From The Bottom 2 the Top.

Today, the hip-hop emcee's estate along with 1 Pic Entertainment and Strategic Media Entertainment/Intercept Music have released "TAG 'You It'" and the single's accompanying music video. The visual, directed by Ken Francis and Kniknotti, marks the last piece of content Coolio appears in before his passing from cardiac arrest on September 28, 2022.

"TAG 'You It'" is the first posthumous release from hip-hop legend Coolio and the lead single off of his upcoming fifth studio album LONG LIVE COOLIO. Recorded and intended for release while he was still alive, the new single features contributions from Too $hort and DJ Wino. Paying homage to 90s hip-hop - the new single is catchy, raunchy, and raw in all of the right ways. Paired with an extravagant and humorous video in perfect Coolio fashion, "TAG 'You It'" is certain to create controversy and buzz.

LONG LIVE COOLIO is set to be released worldwide this year and features collaborations from DJ Wino, Too $hort, Trench of Naughty by Nature, and more. Fans can follow Coolio's website for updates.

Artis Leon Ivey Jr. known professionally as Coolio, was an American rapper. First rising to fame as a member of the gangsta rap group WC and the Maad Circle, Coolio achieved mainstream success as a solo artist in the mid-to-late 1990s with his albums It Takes a Thief (1994), Gangsta's Paradise (1995), and My Soul (1997). He is best known for his 1995 Grammy Award-winning hit single "Gangsta's Paradise", as well as other singles "Fantastic Voyage" (1994), "1, 2, 3, 4 (Sumpin' New)" (1996), and "C U When U Get There" (1997). From 1996 on, Coolio released albums independently, and provided the opening track "Aw, Here It Goes!" for the 1996 Nickelodeon television series Kenan & Kel. He created the web series Cookin' with Coolio and released a cookbook. On September 28, 2022, while at a friend's house in Los Angeles, California, Coolio was discovered unresponsive on a bathroom floor, and pronounced dead by first responders. He was 59 years old at the time of his death. Coolio's manager stated he appeared to have suffered cardiac arrest. In 2023, Coolio's estate decided to move forward with the release of his previously recorded material, to honor his memory with the future release of a posthumous album titled, LONG LIVE COOLIO.

Take a listen to Coolio's newest release, "TAG 'You It'" featuring Too $hort and DJ Wino across streaming services today. Be sure to watch the official music video via Coolio's VEVO channel on YouTube here.



