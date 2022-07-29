Hip Hop Artist Quest LA Releases New Single 'Taking No Breaks'

Stepping out of his comfort zone to introduce a new sound, heavy-hitting lyricist Quest LA is back with the hustle anthem of the year: "Taking No Breaks". Paired with a high energy music video, "Taking No Breaks" reflects the lifestyle of an independent artist; always on the go, Quest knows that taking breaks is not always an option.

With superb lyrical prowess, originality and the desire to leave a lasting impact on the music business, the young artist proves to make his mark once again through authentic lyrics and a very clear message. Quest LA is here to work; in the music video, we watch him planning and positioning himself to take on a mission that if successful, will reward him with all of the money he has worked so hard for. Stepping out of his comfort zone, the track cultivates a new sound for the young artist, who normally keeps a narrow focus on heavy lyricism versus a chorus fit for the mainstream.

"Every morning that I wake fasho, Begging lord can I make some mo / Tell the label Ima need some time , How the truth gone be a crime" ~ Taking No Breaks

In "Taking No Breaks", he teams up with award-winning producer Kenny Barto. Kenny accredits his successful 18-year career to his devotion to crafting bold, musically rich and emotive music. An Atlanta-based Producer/ Songwriter / Multi-Instrumentalist, Kenny began his career as a partner in the acclaimed production team J.U.S.T.I.C.E. League (2004-2017). His work can be heard on hit records and top-selling albums by Mary J. Blige, Rick Ross, Ludacris, Lil' Wayne, Young Jeezy, Nas, Estelle, MGK, Ghostface Killah, Marsha Ambrosius, Wale, Keyshia Cole and many more.

Born and raised in Los Angeles, Quest LA has always been surrounded by industry talent. But by prioritizing authenticity and true lyrical Hip Hop, he stands out in a way that proves to be a breath of fresh air for the industry. Coming off of a string of successful EP releases, "Taking No Breaks" adds versatility and mainstream appeal to his impressive music catalog. Diverse in its nature, Quest LA's music appeals to listeners of both Hip Hop and R&B. His ultimate goal is to speak from a place of vulnerability in order to motivate other artists to speak their truth and to manifest career goals through his beloved poetic lyricism.

Watch the official music video on YouTube here: