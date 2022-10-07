Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Oct. 07, 2022  

Hip Hop Artist Quest LA Channels East Coast Vibes In New Single 'Distance'

In an authentic effort to expand his creative portfolio, west coast rapper Quest LA is introducing east coast vibes in his confident new single "Distance". Greeting listeners with that A Boogie wit Da Hoodie bounce, "Distance" is meant to encourage fans to see and celebrate their best selves. Offering the perfect end of summer energy, the young artist's new single comes off the heels of "Taking No Breaks", which drove home Quest LA's dedicated work ethic and unique ability to wear many hats. Looking to uplift his fellow entrepreneurs, songs like "Distance" display his positive character and infectious spirit while simultaneously showing off his musical versatility. Looking to diversify his abilities, "Distance" delivers a sound inspired by the birthplace of Hip Hop, prioritizing complex lyrics and attentive listening.

"Quest he the best He be saying with his chest, He be walking with a chip on his shoulder like he a vet / Knock it out the park like my boy was playing the Mets, I don't know who else is coming the hardest out of the West" ~ Distance

In "Distance", he teams up with award-winning producer Kenny Barto. Kenny accredits his successful 18-year career to his devotion to crafting bold, musically rich and emotive music. An Atlanta-based Producer/ Songwriter / Multi-Instrumentalist, Kenny began his career as a partner in the acclaimed production team J.U.S.T.I.C.E. League (2004-2017). His work can be heard on hit records and top-selling albums by Mary J. Blige, Rick Ross, Ludacris, Lil' Wayne, Young Jeezy, Nas, Estelle, MGK, Ghostface Killah, Marsha Ambrosius, Wale, Keyshia Cole and many more.

Born and raised in Los Angeles, Quest LA has always been surrounded by industry talent. But by prioritizing authenticity and true lyrical Hip Hop, he stands out in a way that proves to be a breath of fresh air for the industry. Diverse in its nature, Quest LA's music appeals to listeners of both Hip Hop and R&B. His ultimate goal is to speak from a place of vulnerability in order to motivate other artists to speak their truth and to manifest career goals through his beloved poetic lyricism. Past releases have received high praises from Tattoo Magazine, Medium Magazine, IHeart Radio's Kalisha Perera and more.

Watch the Official Lyric Video here:




