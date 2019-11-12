Hether Unveils 'When U Loved Me' Music Video

The new music video from rising Los Angeles-based multi-instrumentalist, Hether, for "When U Loved Me" that premiered via Flaunt this afternoon. The video was shot in and around Los Angeles area and was directed by Alex Lill (Sampha, Phoebe Bridgers).

This past Friday, Hether unveiled his debut EP Hether Who? The 5 track EP includes latest single "Shy" which was featured by American Songwriter early last week.

Hether is 24-year-old Paul Castelluzzo. Raised near San Diego and now based in Los Angeles, Hether grew up playing Jazz and listening to T. Rex, Beach Boys, Velvet Underground and The Beatles. A guitarist, vocalist and songwriter, Hether self-produced and wrote his entire debut EP. Additional writing credits include guitar on "Time" by The Free Nationals, Mac Miller and Kali Uchis, Anderson .Paak's "King James" and production on Mac Ayres "Devil's in the Details." As a new artist, Hether has been writing sun-kissed songs to cope with the vulnerability of living. Castelluzzo started Hether in the wake of his sister's passing, and at the end of three years touring as part of popular Bachata artist Romeo Santos' live band.

"Hether is a compilation of sounds based around my experience with love and loss. Two things that found their solace and expression through the creation of this EP," explains Hether, who is set to play the new EP and more live at Los Angeles' Moroccan Lounge on February 12.





Related Articles View More Music Stories