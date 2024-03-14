Hermanos Gutiérrez Release New Single 'Low Sun'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Hermanos Gutiérrez release “Low Sun”, the latest preview of their forthcoming record Sonido Cósmico, produced by Dan Auerbach and out June 14 via Easy Eye Sound. The track arrives right alongside their run at SXSW this week and ahead of their Big Ears debut next week. In April, they hit the road with Khruangbin and make their highly anticipated appearance in the desert at Coachella.

With its bold percussion — much more prominent than on previous Hermanos Gutiérrez records — “Low Sun” captures a darker, more eerie tension between the brother’s two guitars. Directed by frequent collaborator, Robert “Roboshobo” Schober (Metallica, The Killers, The Arcs), the visuals for “Low Sun” reflect the “hallucinogenic energy” of their music (Rolling Stone), presenting a strange group drifting through different stages of consciousness, attempting to connect with a sort of inner power.

Alongside the “Low Sun” video, Easy Eye Sound is releasing a double sided 7” of “Low Sun” and “Los Chicos Tristes (El Michels Affair Remix)” featuring Jensine Benitez. Pre-order here: https://click.ees.link/lowsun7

Said Hermanos Gutiérrez of their experience writing “Low Sun”:

“While rehearsing in our band room and getting ready for the studio, we were looking for a song which sounded different compared to the other ideas we’d come up with. We intentionally kept the idea as basic as possible, just enhancing the two main parts of guitar and lap steel, therefore trusting in capturing the spirit of the song later while being in the studio with Dan.”

“We didn’t want to set any limits to the song or have too much of a vision of how this song should be. It happens that the narrative you’re trying to build around the song prevents the song itself from unfolding naturally. Looking back now, it was one of the most memorable moments in the studio experiencing how free and easy it felt to create ‘Low Sun’ by adding all these beautiful new layers to it.”

Trust was a key element to creating much of Sonido Cósmico. Elsewhere on the record, the brothers broaden their rhythmic palette: finding inspiration in cumbia and salsa (“Cumbia Lunar”), bringing in broader strokes of percussion (“Until We Meet Again”), and adding subtle touches of strings (“Sonido Cósmico”). For the first time, they composed tracks entirely outside of their Swiss safe haven, writing select tracks entirely in Nashville in the Easy Eye Sound studio alongside Auerbach — a kind of on-the-spot act of creation would not have been possible on previous records.

Minimalist and mystical, Sonido Cósmico is the perfect capture of the brothers’ otherworldly bond with each other and their music. Preorder here.

In addition to Big Ears, Coachella, and their run with Khruangbin, the brothers’ biggest and fastest-selling headline tour to date — with performances at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium and two nights at NYC’s Brooklyn Steel in May (one just added, one sold out) — is on sale now, full dates below.

Upcoming Tour Dates

March 16 - Variety Playhouse - Atlanta, GA SOLD OUT

March 17 - The Underground - Charlotte, NC

March 19 - The Jefferson Theater - Charlottesville, VA

March 20 - Lincoln Theatre - Raleigh, NC

March 21 - Orange Peel - Asheville, NC

March 22 - Big Ears Festival - Knoxville, TN

March 24 - Lexington Opera House - Lexington, KY

April 2 - Parallel 62 - Barcelona, Spain SOLD OUT

April 3 - Salle Pleyel - Paris, France SOLD OUT

April 4 - TivoliVredenburg - Utrecht, NL SOLD OUT

April 6 - TivoliVredenburg - Utrecht, NL SOLD OUT

April 7 - O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire - London, UK SOLD OUT

April 14 - Coachella - Indio, CA

April 16 - The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park - San Diego, CA

April 18 - Alex Madonna Expo Center - San Luis Obispo ** SOLD OUT

April 19 - Alex Madonna Expo Center - San Luis Obispo ** SOLD OUT

April 21 - Coachella - Indio, CA

April 23 - Las Vegas, NV - Brooklyn Bowl **

April 24 - Las Vegas, NV - Brooklyn Bowl **

April 26 - Albuquerque, NM - Revel **

April 27 - Albuquerque, NM - Revel **

May 7 - Ryman Auditorium - Nashville, TN

May 8 - The Hawthorn - St. Louis, MO

May 9 - The Truman - Kansas City, MO

May 11 - First Avenue - Minneapolis, MN

May 12 - Thalia Hall - Chicago, IL SOLD OUT

May 13 - Thalia Hall - Chicago, IL

May 14 - Queen Elizabeth Theatre - Toronto, ON

May 16 - SalleWilfrid-Pelletier - Montreal, QC SOLD OUT

May 17 - Royale - Boston, MA

May 18 - Brooklyn Steel - New York, NY SOLD OUT

May 19 - Brooklyn Steel - New York, NY

June 14 - Black Deer Festival - Kent, UK

Aug 14 - Vodafone Paredes de Coura - Coura, Portugal

Aug 16 - Lowlands Festival - Biddinghuizen, NL

Aug 9-11 - The Thing Festival - Carnation, WA

** with Khruangbin