Hembree Shares Title Track from 'It's A Dream' Album

Kansas City-based Hembree have announced the February 4 release of their new album, It's a Dream!. The LP finds the quintet pushing their established sound-first glimpsed on 2019's excellent debut House on Fire-to new, colorful zeniths.

Possessing a funky looseness and hip-shaking approach that perfectly pairs with Isaac Flynn's emotionally kaleidoscopic lyrics, It's a Dream! is a record about getting freaky even while you're freaking out. It's a beyond relatable sentiment couched in music that burrows its way into your mind and stays there.

Today they share It's a Dream!'s title track and Flynn notes, ""Believe it or not, I wrote this song before the pandemic, but I think we could all tell things were feeling strange! I was channeling the balance of feeling like everything was completely insane while going through the motions of everyday life. Musically this one started as a beat and mandolin riff that our co-producer, e.hillman (of Foreign Fields), sent me in 2017. I just couldn't find the right inspiration to write to it for nearly three years. It's like the song was just lingering in my mind until I finally found the right words and melodies for it. It's strange how songs can take thirty minutes or three years to write.

When we were recording it, we felt it needed more voices than just the band, so when Alex's partner and our great friend, Devynn Carter, was visiting LA we had her join us on the song. That's the real feel of this record. We wanted to be as collaborative and creative as possible. You know, try to have as much fun as possible while living in such strange times."

Hembree are also excited to announce a run of tour dates which kick off on tomorrow in Colorado Springs, CO and conclude on December 30 in New York City. The full tour is listed below.

Since Hembree released their first album House on Fire back in 2019, they hit the road and came off a stretch of touring ready to channel that energy into their next artistic statement. Before the pandemic, work on what would become It's a Dream! Was halfway done-and when the world shut down, it gave the band an opportunity to look inwards and refine their own sonic approaches while embracing a newfound maturity.

"It really let us push the art forward," Flynn explains while discussing the creative reflection that he, bassist/vocalist Garrett Childers, synth/keyboardist Eric Davis, guitarist Alex Ward, and drummer Austin Ward undertook while shaping It's a Dream!. "The first album was more informed by our live show, but with this one we were able to shut out the noise because there was no noise. We've grown up, and we've figured out what we want Hembree to be."

Once the band was able to get together safely again, the quintet holed up in Burbank while enlisting co-producer e.hillman and engineers Chris Kaysch and Jasmine Chen to complete work on It's a Dream! Following vibrant first single Reach Out and the funked-up Operators feat. Bodye, the title-track is out today. Featuring vocals from friend Devynn Carter, sprightly guitar and a driving rhythm dive into that all-too-recognizable feeling that things might not be quite right in the world around you.

Tour Dates

11/10 Colorado Springs, CO Black Sheep

11/12 Lincoln, NE Bourbon Theatre

11/13 Ames, IA Maintenance Shop

11/19 Providence, RI The Met *

11/20 Providence, RI The Met *

11/26 Kansas City, MO The Truman

12/3 Burlington, VT Higher Ground *

12/4 Rochester, NY Anthology *

12/30 - New York, NY Irving Plaza

* = Supporting Ripe