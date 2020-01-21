Helen Money Announces New Album ATOMIC
Helen Money has announced new album Atomic, out March 20th, as well as shared the album's intimate, expansive single "Midnight". Composer Alison Chesley stands as one of the most unique and versatile cellists working today. Under the Helen Money moniker, Chesley uses the instrument to access and channel the extremities of human emotion, employing extensive sonic manipulation and an array of plucking and bowing techniques to summon an astonishing breadth and depth of sound. A prolific collaborator, Chesley recently transcribed and performed on Bob Mould's Sunshine Rock has worked with the likes of Jason Roeder (Sleep/Neurosis) and Rachel Grimes (Rachel's), and she has toured extensively with Mould, Russian Circles, Earth, Shellac, Sleep and MONO. On her new album Atomic, Chesley pushes even further out towards the extremes of her output with a daring leap forward in her songwriting through minimalist arrangements that stand as her most intimate, direct, and emotionally bare work to date.
Atomic was written during a period of transition for Chesley and her family. She explains: "After my parents passed away, we had to find new ways to be - with ourselves and each other. The whole process brought us closer together, strengthening the bonds between the three of us; between us and our friends; between us and my extended family. My sister and brother and I would often get together at my brother's house in the Redwoods of Northern California. Being there with them, looking up at these giant trees that were there long before we were, looking up at the Milky Way, looking out at the Pacific Ocean - it just gave me a sense of perspective and how connected we all are to everything." The experience of recalibrating herself in the world came to subconsciously inform Atomic's searching tone, Chesley pushing her music to surprising new places, both intimate and powerfully emotional.
Helen Money - Atomic tracklist
1. Midnight
2. Understory
3. Nemesis
4. Coil
5. Coppe
6. Something Holy
7. Brave One
8. One Year One Ring
9. Marrow
10. Redshift
11. Many Arms
Helen Money EU tour dates
May 2 - Copenhagen, DK - Vega
May 3 - Goteborg, SE - Koloni
May 5 - Prague, CZ - Klub 007
May 7 - Gdansk, PL - Drizzly Grizzly
May 8 - Poznan, PL - Pawillon
May 9 - Hranice na Moravě, CZ - Karnola
May 10 - Kosice, SK - Tabačka Kulturfabrik
May 12 - Vienna, AT - Fluc
May 13 - Zurich, CH - Schallbeton
May 14 - Torino, IT - Blah Blah
May 15 - Lyon, FR - Le Sonic
May 17 - Lille, FR - La Malterie
May 20 - Glasgow, UK - Broadcast
May 21 - Newcastle, UK - Cluny
May 23 - London, UK - Raw Power Festival w/ Pye Corner Audio, Enablers + more
May 24 - London, UK - Raw Power Festival w/ Pye Corner Audio, Enablers + more