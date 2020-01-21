Helen Money Announces New Album ATOMIC

Helen Money has announced new album Atomic, out March 20th, as well as shared the album's intimate, expansive single "Midnight". Composer Alison Chesley stands as one of the most unique and versatile cellists working today. Under the Helen Money moniker, Chesley uses the instrument to access and channel the extremities of human emotion, employing extensive sonic manipulation and an array of plucking and bowing techniques to summon an astonishing breadth and depth of sound. A prolific collaborator, Chesley recently transcribed and performed on Bob Mould's Sunshine Rock has worked with the likes of Jason Roeder (Sleep/Neurosis) and Rachel Grimes (Rachel's), and she has toured extensively with Mould, Russian Circles, Earth, Shellac, Sleep and MONO. On her new album Atomic, Chesley pushes even further out towards the extremes of her output with a daring leap forward in her songwriting through minimalist arrangements that stand as her most intimate, direct, and emotionally bare work to date.



Atomic was written during a period of transition for Chesley and her family. She explains: "After my parents passed away, we had to find new ways to be - with ourselves and each other. The whole process brought us closer together, strengthening the bonds between the three of us; between us and our friends; between us and my extended family. My sister and brother and I would often get together at my brother's house in the Redwoods of Northern California. Being there with them, looking up at these giant trees that were there long before we were, looking up at the Milky Way, looking out at the Pacific Ocean - it just gave me a sense of perspective and how connected we all are to everything." The experience of recalibrating herself in the world came to subconsciously inform Atomic's searching tone, Chesley pushing her music to surprising new places, both intimate and powerfully emotional.

Helen Money - Atomic tracklist

1. Midnight

2. Understory

3. Nemesis

4. Coil

5. Coppe

6. Something Holy

7. Brave One

8. One Year One Ring

9. Marrow

10. Redshift

11. Many Arms

Helen Money EU tour dates

May 2 - Copenhagen, DK - Vega

May 3 - Goteborg, SE - Koloni

May 5 - Prague, CZ - Klub 007

May 7 - Gdansk, PL - Drizzly Grizzly

May 8 - Poznan, PL - Pawillon

May 9 - Hranice na Moravě, CZ - Karnola

May 10 - Kosice, SK - Tabačka Kulturfabrik

May 12 - Vienna, AT - Fluc

May 13 - Zurich, CH - Schallbeton

May 14 - Torino, IT - Blah Blah

May 15 - Lyon, FR - Le Sonic

May 17 - Lille, FR - La Malterie

May 20 - Glasgow, UK - Broadcast

May 21 - Newcastle, UK - Cluny

May 23 - London, UK - Raw Power Festival w/ Pye Corner Audio, Enablers + more

May 24 - London, UK - Raw Power Festival w/ Pye Corner Audio, Enablers + more





Related Articles View More Music Stories