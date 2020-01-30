Hayley Williams Releases 'Leave It Alone'

GRAMMY® Award-winning artist Hayley Williams has announced today's premiere of "Leave It Alone," the stunning new song from her anticipated debut solo album, "PETALS FOR ARMOR." The track is available now via Atlantic Records at all DSPs and streaming services; an official video - directed by Warren Fu (Paramore, The 1975, The Strokes) - is streaming now via the Paramore singer and founder of haircare and color company Good Dye Young's official YouTube channel.

Watch below!

"PETALS FOR ARMOR" arrives via Atlantic Records on Friday, May 8th. Produced by Taylor York, Williams' lead collaborator in the GRAMMY® Award-winning Paramore, the album was heralded earlier this month by the acclaimed first single, "Simmer," available now at all DSPs and streaming services; the smoldering track arrived alongside its own Warren Fu-directed video, providing a compelling first chapter to a continuing storyline forwarded in an exclusive "Interlude" video and now, "Leave It Alone." "

"Simmer" was met by critical applause, with Vulture declaring it to be "a seamless synthesis of dark guitar pop and chilly electronics that's both sedate and exciting...The new song is both a radical shift in dynamics for Williams and a cleverly subtle opening salvo from a singer stepping outside the confines of her flagship." NPR hailed the track's "dark synths, sparse guitar and front-end mix of electronic and live drums," noting "'Simmer' forms a thundercloud, quietly seething... Williams has long been simultaneously open and guarded, someone who can write about pain, depression and yearning with diaristic specificity, but who still keeps the deepest hurts next to the chest." "Its neck hair-raising groove comes from the whispering guitar courtesy of Paramore guitarist Taylor York, who imbues the midnight playground with an intense fog," wrote MTV. "Williams' soft vocals add to the intensity as she sings about a wide range of emotions like rage and contempt." "Simmer" is "dark and brooding, full of gasps and mutters," wrote the UK's Independent. "Williams increases the tension like a piece of thread drawn tight, ready to snap." "A dark and twisted pop curveball, 'Simmer' throws any history in the bin and starts afresh down a path of left-field pop music," raved NME. "The main feeling is of newness, and 'Simmer' serves as a clean slate that shows Hayley Williams to be capable of producing a whole different kind of wonder."





Related Articles View More Music Stories