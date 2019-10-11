Hayley Kiyoko Releases New Single 'Demons'

After teasing fans on social media earlier this week, groundbreaking pop star Hayley Kiyoko has unveiled her new single "Demons" available now via Atlantic Records at all DSPs and streaming services.

The hypnotic and mysterious track shows a darker side of Kiyoko and arrives as the newest song from Hayley's project, I'M TOO SENSITIVE FOR THIS s. The bold, brave, and unapologetic body of work will feature "Demons," "I Wish," and more songs to be released over the next few months. Hayley recently took to Instagram to share the inspiration of what will be her most personal project to date.

"Demons is really personal to me" says Hayley. "I had the chorus lyrics written in my notes 'please forgive me I've got demons in my head, trying to feed me lies until I'm dead'. There was something so haunting about it I wanted to try to turn it into something positive. I wanted to sing about mental health and battling the inner 'demons' many of us struggle with. But with a heavy upbeat track that everyone can sing and support you with. It's so important for people struggling to realize that they're not alone and I hope this song can play a part in sparking that realization."

In January, Hayley will take her empowered and electrifying live show on an epic "I'm Too Sensitive For This s" North American headlining tour featuring a stop at NYC's Terminal 5 on February 20th and culminating with a performance at LA's Palladium on March 13th. In addition to her headlining tour, Hayley will also appear at multiple festivals including the just announced Lollapalooza South America.

Tickets go on sale next Friday, October 18th at 10am local time. Citi is the official credit card of the "I'm Too Sensitive For This s" Tour. As such, Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning Tuesday, October 15th at 8am local time through Citi EntertainmentSM. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

Presale for fans who signed up through Hayley's website will be on Tuesday, October 15th at 10am local time. Spotify and Songkick presales will start Thursday, October 17 at 10am local time. Local venue presales will begin Thursday, October 17 at 12pm local time. Tickets and VIP packages will go on sale to the public Friday, October 18 at 10am local time. See full itinerary below and for complete details and ticket availability, please visit www.hayleykiyokoofficial.com.

Next month, the LGBTQ icon will be honored with the "Youth Innovator Award" at The Trevor Project's TrevorLIVE Los Angeles Gala on November 17th for her work using her voice in the music industry to shine a light on marginalized communities. This exciting honor follows Kiyoko's first-ever Billboard Magazine cover which hit stands in August and also features Tegan Quin, Adam Lambert, Big Freedia and ILoveMakonnen. Amidst the release of her latest single "I Wish" this past summer, Hayley also celebrated her first-ever World Pride in NYC. Check out the gorgeous photos featured in Harper's Bazaar.

"Demons" and "I Wish" mark Hayley's first new releases since her breakthrough debut album EXPECTATIONS, which dropped in March of last year and was widely celebrated by fans and critics alike as one of #20GAYTEEN's best albums. According to Rolling Stone, EXPECTATIONS placed her "at the forefront of an unapologetically queer pop movement." In #20GAYTEEN, Kiyoko was nominated for two VMAs where she performed "Curious" and won Push Artist Of The Year. Since her 2015 debut, Hayley has amassed over 300 million global streams, have 1.8 million YouTube subscribers and has accrued over 350 million lifetime YouTube views. She took her captivating live performance on the road for a nationwide headline tour, Coachella festival debut and support during Panic! At The Disco's North American arena tour. On top of stunning on the covers of NYLON and PAPER, Kiyoko was named to NPR's list "The 21st Century's Most Influential Women Musicians," and was honored with the Rising Star Award at Billboard's annual Women in Music event.

