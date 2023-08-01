Hasten Mercy & Samantha Gibb's New Single 'Erindale [I Will Meet You Here Again]' Now Available Worldwide

Hasten Mercy and Samantha Gibb have just released the collaborative new single "Erindale [I Will Meet You Here Again]". The single is a nostalgic tribute to the music of the youth of its artists, echoing early Bee Gees, a shared love, and the harmonies of Jefferson Airplane and Fleetwood Mac.

Samantha Gibb is a gifted musician hailing from a renowned family of musicians, the Bee Gees. Despite her famous lineage, Samantha has chosen to forge her own path, making music under the radar and steadily building a devoted following and vibrant community of fans. Her musical journey is a testament to her undeniable talent and dedication to the craft.

Influenced by the musical legacy of her family, Samantha has honed her skills as a singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist, creating a unique and captivating sound that pays homage to her roots while adding her own contemporary flair.

Through her captivating performances and soulful music, Samantha has garnered recognition and praise from both critics and fans alike, solidifying her status as a rising star in the industry.

Samantha's authentic and relatable lyrics resonate with listeners, touching on themes of love, life, and self-discovery, making her a compelling storyteller through her songs. Samantha currently resides in the vibrant musical city of Nashville, Tennessee, where she continues to draw inspiration from the rich musical tapestry of the region.

Hasten Mercy is a side project of Head Fake band member, Michael Baker, a musician turned lawyer after finding himself young, broke and married facing an uncertain future. Musical energy instead found its way into singing his young daughters to sleep, exposing them to a variety of genres and styles, and trading precious hours of his own sleep for time spent in his ever-growing home studio.

After playing covers and original material in local NYC/NJ bands, Jitney Rider and Tumblebuzz, Michael's attention became focused on producing for his emerging singer-songwriter daughter, Chloe (aka Baker Grace), as part of Bitter's Kiss, most recently providing the soundtrack for indie film "The Divorce Party" in 2019. Through Bitter's Kiss, Michael formed a friendship with early supporter and industry guide, Tom O'Keefe of Neurodisc Records and a slew of records with various producers, including "Take Me Home" (with Samantha Gibb producer, Lazaro Rodriguez, and Sam's cousin Travis, and featuring Michael's eldest daughter, Kyra, on vocals), Blue Stone tracks "Chasing Helium" (featuring his sister Susan on vocals) and "The Spell". Lazaro Rodriguez also co-produced and plays guitar on "Erindale". Tom's additional introduction of producer Ivan Kopas to Michael and fellow songwriter, DJ and producer, James Cole of London, UK (who co-wrote and adds his voice to "Erindale") led to the formation of Head Fake, which continues to give voice to the musical experience of the band's youth.

Watch the lyric video for "Erindale" here:

Stream "Erindale" on major platforms here:

https://ingrv.es/erindale-i-will-meet-a8m-k?fbclid=IwAR1iw_S9kZQBG18fnUbwuOXG3Y_rVoXJ4BmzK2fIu7lBS5F4iTmokDP5Ht0

Follow Samantha Gibb on Social Media:

- Instagram: @samgibbya

- TikTok: @samanthagibbmusic

Hasten Mercy is a Global Heist Recordings/Neurodisc Records release and can be reached through Head Fake social media channels.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/headfakemusic

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/headfakemusic