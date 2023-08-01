Hasten Mercy & Samantha Gibb's New Single 'Erindale [I Will Meet You Here Again]' Now Available Worldwide

A tribute to the music of Bee Gees and Jefferson Airplane.

By: Aug. 01, 2023

POPULAR

Kylie Minogue Teases Las Vegas Residency With Cryptic Social Media Post Photo 1 Kylie Minogue Teases Las Vegas Residency With Cryptic Social Post
Sara Bareilles Sets New Concerts at Rockwood Music Hall Photo 2 Sara Bareilles Sets New Concerts at Rockwood Music Hall
The Oak Ridge Boys Celebrate 50th Anniversary Milestone With Duane Allen, Joe Bonsall, Wil Photo 3 The Oak Ridge Boys Celebrate 50th Anniversary Milestone
Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga Documentary Coming to Paramount+ Photo 4 Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga Documentary Coming to Paramount+

Hasten Mercy & Samantha Gibb's New Single 'Erindale [I Will Meet You Here Again]' Now Available Worldwide

Hasten Mercy and Samantha Gibb have just released the collaborative new single "Erindale [I Will Meet You Here Again]". The single is a nostalgic tribute to the music of the youth of its artists, echoing early Bee Gees, a shared love, and the harmonies of Jefferson Airplane and Fleetwood Mac.

Samantha Gibb is a gifted musician hailing from a renowned family of musicians, the Bee Gees. Despite her famous lineage, Samantha has chosen to forge her own path, making music under the radar and steadily building a devoted following and vibrant community of fans. Her musical journey is a testament to her undeniable talent and dedication to the craft.

Influenced by the musical legacy of her family, Samantha has honed her skills as a singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist, creating a unique and captivating sound that pays homage to her roots while adding her own contemporary flair.

Through her captivating performances and soulful music, Samantha has garnered recognition and praise from both critics and fans alike, solidifying her status as a rising star in the industry.

Samantha's authentic and relatable lyrics resonate with listeners, touching on themes of love, life, and self-discovery, making her a compelling storyteller through her songs. Samantha currently resides in the vibrant musical city of Nashville, Tennessee, where she continues to draw inspiration from the rich musical tapestry of the region.

Hasten Mercy is a side project of Head Fake band member, Michael Baker, a musician turned lawyer after finding himself young, broke and married facing an uncertain future. Musical energy instead found its way into singing his young daughters to sleep, exposing them to a variety of genres and styles, and trading precious hours of his own sleep for time spent in his ever-growing home studio.

After playing covers and original material in local NYC/NJ bands, Jitney Rider and Tumblebuzz, Michael's attention became focused on producing for his emerging singer-songwriter daughter, Chloe (aka Baker Grace), as part of Bitter's Kiss, most recently providing the soundtrack for indie film "The Divorce Party" in 2019. Through Bitter's Kiss, Michael formed a friendship with early supporter and industry guide, Tom O'Keefe of Neurodisc Records and a slew of records with various producers, including "Take Me Home" (with Samantha Gibb producer, Lazaro Rodriguez, and Sam's cousin Travis, and featuring Michael's eldest daughter, Kyra, on vocals), Blue Stone tracks "Chasing Helium" (featuring his sister Susan on vocals) and "The Spell". Lazaro Rodriguez also co-produced and plays guitar on "Erindale". Tom's additional introduction of producer Ivan Kopas to Michael and fellow songwriter, DJ and producer, James Cole of London, UK (who co-wrote and adds his voice to "Erindale") led to the formation of Head Fake, which continues to give voice to the musical experience of the band's youth.

Watch the lyric video for "Erindale" here:

Stream "Erindale" on major platforms here:

https://ingrv.es/erindale-i-will-meet-a8m-k?fbclid=IwAR1iw_S9kZQBG18fnUbwuOXG3Y_rVoXJ4BmzK2fIu7lBS5F4iTmokDP5Ht0

Follow Samantha Gibb on Social Media:

- Instagram: @samgibbya

- TikTok: @samanthagibbmusic

Hasten Mercy is a Global Heist Recordings/Neurodisc Records release and can be reached through Head Fake social media channels.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/headfakemusic

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/headfakemusic



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Badsista Lands on Tratratrax With Gueto Club Plus Remixes Photo
Badsista Lands on Tratratrax With 'Gueto Club' Plus Remixes

This time, on remix duties, only boss affairs, we commission tools of the first order. The G of Principe, DJ Marfox delivers a version that grooves with bubbling kuduro visiting baile de favela vocals. While the G of Timedance, Batu, also deconstructs VEM PRA ZONA LESTE into a supra classy version that will sit on your build-up section.

2
Video: Fisher Shares Music Video for Take It Off With AATIG Photo
Video: Fisher Shares Music Video for 'Take It Off' With AATIG

The cinematic video was directed by Corey Wilson, whose credits have included with Aston Martin, Ralph Lauren and Audemars Piguet. ‘Take It Off’ also features a striking cast of martial artists and dancers, including The Former UFC and Strikeforce Middleweight Champion Luke Rockhold and Marlon ‘Chito’ Vera.

3
Susan Tedeschis Just Wont Burn Will Have 25th Anniversary Edition Photo
Susan Tedeschi's 'Just Won't Burn' Will Have 25th Anniversary Edition

This special, 16-track expanded edition features the original album plus five previously unreleased bonus tracks: an alternate take of “Looking For Answers,” two new album outtakes, and two live versions of Just Won’t Burn album tracks recorded with Tedeschi Trucks Band at NYC’s Beacon Theatre.

4
Hiss Golden Messenger Releases New Track 20 Years And A Nickel Photo
Hiss Golden Messenger Releases New Track '20 Years And A Nickel'

As the release of Hiss Golden Messenger’s new album Jump For Joy draws near, the band has released the new track “20 Years And A Nickel.” The song opens with a searching piano and organ section before smoothly melding into a dancing  groove as “20 Years And A Nickel” kicks off Jump For Joy and sets the tone for what lies ahead.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Dolly Parton Drops 'We Are the Champions' Music Video Video Video: Dolly Parton Drops 'We Are the Champions' Music Video
David Archuleta Breaks Free in New Music Video For 'I'm Yours' Video
David Archuleta Breaks Free in New Music Video For 'I'm Yours'
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform 'Vampire' Video
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform 'Vampire'
Watch Jake Shears Perform 'Too Much Music' on LIVE Video
Watch Jake Shears Perform 'Too Much Music' on LIVE
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
ALEX EDELMAN: JUST FOR US
PARADE
Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
HERE LIES LOVE
ALADDIN