Hardly Strictly Bluegrass Announces Third Round Of 2019 Lineup

Hardly Strictly Bluegrass keeps the lineup announcements rolling this week. Through their traditional "artist medley" teases, fans were treated to a sneak-peek audio clip of unannounced artists on HSB's social media accounts earlier in the week. Today, HSB revealed ten new artists who will join the twenty previously announced artists for the festival in San Francisco's Golden Gate Park this October 4-6.

The medley and subsequent lineup announce included intimate folk duo Mandolin Orange, queen of Americana-and the reason "Hardly" was added to the festival's name-Emmylou Harris, female Mariachi powerhouses Flor De Toloache, Oakland's thunderous rock group Whiskerman, the lo-fi indie folk musings ofKurt Vile & The Violators, the gut-punching songs of Mary Gauthier, Pimps of Joytime's fresh funk and soul, rock-god-gone-Nashville Robert Plant, LA folkers The Wild Reeds, and the new queen of country-soul, Yola.

Kurt Vile & The Violators and Mandolin Orange will also be participating in Hardly Strictly Out of the Park, a series of evening shows around the bay area in which $1.00 per ticket goes to Music in the Schools Today. In addition to Kurt Vile and Mandolin Orange, Jackie Greene, Meat Puppets, Hayes Carll, Calexico and Iron & Wine, and The Waterboys will all perform one of these Out of the Park shows surrounding Hardly Strictly Bluegrass. A partial list of Out of the Park performances is below, with more shows to be announced in the coming weeks.

The ten artists listed above join an already stacked lineup including the previously announced The Milk Carton Kids, Calexico and Iron & Wine, Dakhabrakha, Hayes Carll, Jackie Greene, Meat Puppets, Bettye LaVette, Margo Price, Steve Earle, The Waterboys, Dry Branch Fire Squad, Tanya Tucker, Daniel Norgren, Buddy Miller & Dirk Powell with Stuart Duncan, John Craigie, Hot Buttered Rum, Mdou Moctar, Black Joe Lewis & The Honeybears, Sierra Hull, and Nikki Lane.

Please visit www.hardlystrictlybluegrass.com and download the app (compatible with Apple and Android devices) for more information.





