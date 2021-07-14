Hans Göran Reveals Refreshing Track 'LIMONCELLO' from Upcoming EP

Lucas Nord has been a busy man as of late, releasing music under the names of three different aliases (Hans Göran, Moodshift, and his own moniker), all while continuing to produce for other artists. Serving as his house-leaning side project, Hans Göran has allowed Nord to delve deeper into the feel-good realm, producing an array of summertime tracks built for warm weather listening. Out today via Nord's Bisous imprint, 'LIMONCELLO' features Nord's good friend and fellow collaborator, flyckt, and is the perfect musical accompaniment to your next outdoor gathering.

The housey offering kicks off with a shuffling set of drums and airy synths building around a vocal shot proclaiming 'I Know You Feel It.' Uplifting in every way, shape, and form, 'LIMONCELLO' percolates in the ears like a glass of warm sunshine, titillating the senses with infectious good vibes. Accompanied by a short music video depicting the production of the Italian lemon liqueur, limoncello, the single will leave fans thirsting for more.

Established Swedish artist Lucas Nord has seen consistent success throughout the last year with his involvement in the recent formation of pop-dance DJ/production trio Moodshift, with release after release garnering much critical acclaim. Using his multifaceted talents, Nord decided to create Hans Göran, a moniker featuring both of his middle names that is used to release new, unique house-influenced sounds separate from his other ongoing projects.

A noteworthy career highlight worth mentioning includes his hit with Tove Lo, 'Run On Love,' reaching the number one spot via Billboard's Dance Club Songs chart, as well as amassing over 45 million-plus streams to-date. Recently, he's also received a Juno nomination for Mackenzie Porter's 'Drinkin Songs,' in addition to gaining a top 25 position via the U.K. Dance Charts for Moodshift's 'Touch.'

Listen here: