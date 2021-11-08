Hannyta Hits iTunes Top 5 With Debut Original Single 'Wildflower'

After releasing several successful cover singles, Hannyta has reached #5 on the iTunes Pop Songs chart in South Africa! The 17-year-old's single, "Wildflower" rounds out a Top 5 including tracks by Adele, Elton John and Ed SHeeran. "Wildflower" is Hannyta's debut original single release.

Watch the video for "Wildflower" below!

Born Hanna Olah, Hannyta is a 17-year-old singer and songwriter based in the UK. Originally from Hungary, the talented young starlet grew up in Scotland. Having spent a lot of time with her Aunt from Florida, she has developed a love of all things American. After releasing a string of successful cover versions of songs by Idina Menzel, Rachel Platten and Lauren Daigle, among others, Hannyta has released "Wildflower," her debut original synth pop single.

For more information, visit www.hannyta.com

https://www.facebook.com/hannyta.music