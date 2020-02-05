Hannah Grace Releases Retro 'Blue' Video

Hannah Grace has released the video for her new single 'Blue', out now on Never Fade Records.

Watch below!



With a gorgeous retro feel, the video sees Hannah perform the song as she pays homage to the timeless 70s style. 'Blue' finds Hannah bounding into 2020 with a bright new twist on her soulful sound, enlisting funky keys and horns alongside a bright Pop sensibility as her jaw-dropping vocals fly high with feel-good assurance.



The new single has been quick to prove a radio hit, with support for the song coming across the board at Radio 2 with Graham Norton, Dermot O'Leary, Rylan and Michael Ball all particularly big fans of Hannah at the station. The latter also invited Hannah into the studio where she completed an incredible live performance of 'Blue' at the weekend.



Hannah is gearing up to release her debut album in 2020. The album will feature 'Blue', as well as her previous single 'With You' and also her beautiful cover of Fatboy Slim's 'Praise You'.



Released last year 'With You' was added to the Radio 2 playlist and saw Hannah make her debut TV performance on the Sara Cox show. Her cover of 'Praise You' also proved a huge success and was used to soundtrack a Lloyds Bank advert before going on to sell over 60,000 copies in the UK.



Hannah Grace has also made an impressive mark on the UK live scene. Last year she played her largest show in support of Barbra Streisand at Hyde Park, while she has also supported the likes of Jess Glynne, Gabrielle Aplin and Hozier. Hannah has also previously caught the attention of Lady Gaga who tweeted a video of Hannah singing on Youtube and called her "a superstar".



To mark the release of 'Blue' Hannah has announced her largest London headline show to date and will play Omeara on April 14th. Hannah has also announced a hometown show at Cardiff Clwb Ifor Bach on April 8th. Tickets are available now via SeeTickets.





