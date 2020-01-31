Hannah Grace Releases New Single 'Blue'

Hannah Grace has released her brand new single 'Blue' via Never Fade Records. The new song finds Hannah bounding into 2020 with a bright new twist on her soulful sound. She enlists funky keys and horns alongside a bright pop sensibility as her jaw-dropping vocals fly high with feel-good assurance.

Listen below!

The single has been released to great support from Radio 2, with plays coming from both Graham Norton and Dermot O'Leary. Michael Ball is also a big fan at the station and has invited Hannah in to perform a live session on the show this Sunday.

Regarding the single Hannah says, "I am beyond excited to share my new song 'Blue,' which was one of the first songs I wrote for my album and was quite different to anything I'd written before. I wanted to write something that made me feel good, something I could dance to and really enjoy performing live.

"I wrote it about being tired of feeling blue all the time! I wanted to put all of my energy into feeling positive. It's been very helpful for me to sometimes just be distracted from the stresses of life and surround myself with kind people and music to dance to! Everybody gets down with the pressures and sadness of the real world but sometimes you just have to let your hair down and let it go."

Hannah is gearing up to release her debut album in 2020. The album will feature 'Blue', as well as her previous single 'With You' and also her gorgeous cover of Fatboy Slim's 'Praise You'.

Released last year 'With You' was added to the Radio 2 playlist and saw Hannah make her debut TV performance on the Sara Cox show. Her cover of 'Praise You' also proved a huge success and was used to soundtrack a Lloyds Bank advert before going on to sell over 60,000 copies in the UK.

Hannah Grace has also made an impressive mark on the UK live scene. Last year she played her largest show in support of Barbra Streisand at Hyde Park, while she has also supported the likes of Jess Glynne, Gabrielle Aplin and Hozier. Hannah has also previously caught the attention of Lady Gaga who tweeted a video of Hannah singing on YouTube and called her "a superstar".





