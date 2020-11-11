Hank Williams, Jr. Will Stream Rare Unplugged Performance

The streaming concert is November 20th.

Live-streaming music platform Sessions Live is excited to announce an intimate show with country music legend Hank Williams, Jr. on November 20th from the world famous Cowboy Bar in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. The socially distanced event,'Once in a Lifetime: An Evening with Hank Williams, Jr.,' will be streamed globally to more than 200 countries, making it technically Williams' biggest show to date. Embracing new technology, during a time when touring is not an option for artists, this event will be the first live stream and virtual Q&A that Williams has ever done.

The limited capacity event which sold out in less than two minutes, will feature an interactive Q&A and storytelling following his musical performance. General Admission is $20.00, and $25 day of show. For the General Admission plus the Q&A, it's $70

Country musicians have been flocking to Sessions, including such artists as Lee Brice, Adam Doleac, Darby, Emily Ann Roberts, Jon Langston, Lainey Wilson, Lindsay Ell, The Shadowboxers, Spencer Crandall, Scotty McCreery, and Temecula Road. Producing a socially distanced show at an intimate venue with such an iconic artist as Williams, Sessions creates an opportunity for artists to put on performances that are simultaneously more intimate but virtually reach wider audiences. Hank comments, "I'm looking forward to returning to Jackson Hole and the legendary Million Dollar Cowboy Bar for the first time in over 40 years. It will be a special stripped-down performance."

Co-founded by digital music pioneer and Pandora founder Tim Westergren and serial virtual game entrepreneur Gordon Su, Sessions stands alone as the only platform that provides all of the necessary components for musicians: live streaming infrastructure, large scale audience marketing, and a fan engagement system that drives direct monetization. With this event, Sessions is amplifying the reach and revenue potential of a local show, the bread and butter of the world's working musicians. "Hank's show is a great example of the power of livestreaming on a platform like Sessions. With our ability to market this show globally, an enormous audience around the world will be 'in the room' for this special experience," he says. "And through our interactive features, they will be able to connect with the artist in an exciting new way."

With more than 70 million records sold, five-time Entertainer of the Year, Hank Williams, Jr., will perform for the first time since being named the newest inductee to the Country Music Hall of Fame. "Once in a Lifetime.," will be an unplugged journey through his storied career, and will mark his first appearance in Jackson Hole since he played The Cowboy in 1980. For his live performance Hank Jr. will play an unprecedented scaled-down show that will feature many of his iconic hits. Following current state and local health guidance, this will be a sit-down-only show with limited, socially-distanced seating.

Get tickets here.

Photo Credit: David McClister

