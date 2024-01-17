Handsome Jack Drops New Single 'It's Understood'

Handsome Jack to release their new studio album "A Good Thing" on March 1st.

By: Jan. 17, 2024

Handsome Jack, the gritty rock trio hailing from Lockport, NY, will be releasing their latest studio album, "A Good Thing," in early March.

These 11 tracks embody the band's evolution over the last 10 years and showcases their distinctive blend of swampy blues, boogie-infused rock, and deep soul, evoking the golden age of rock-n-roll circa '68 to '72, as well as also pushing the boundaries of what contemporary rock music should, and can, sound like.

Led by vocalist and guitarist, Jamison Passuite, and joined by Joe Verdonselli (bass, vocals) and Bennie Hayes (drums, vocals), Handsome Jack has earned the admiration of fellow rock travelers such as Chris Robinson (CRB, Black Crowes), Zachary Gabbard (Buffalo Killers, The Black Keys, The Gabbard Brothers), and Ben McLeod of All Them Witches, who produced their 2018 record “Everything's Gonna Be Alright”.

Ever the road warriors, Handsome Jack are heading back to Europe for a string of dates following the release A Good Thing in March. They've toured the US and Canada extensively over the last 15 years sharing the stage with the likes of The Sheepdogs, All Them Witches, King Buffalo, Govt Mule, Rival Sons, Monster Truck, Cedric Burnside and Robert Randolph, just to name a few.

Handsome Jack's new studio album A Good Thing will be available on vinyl, CD and digital / streaming platforms on March 1st. Click here to pre-order the vinyl.

HANDSOME JACK 2024 EURO TOUR DATES

05.03 - Rio - Eschweiler, DE

07.03 - Clubmusik Holzminden - Hoxter, DE

08.03 - Kulturarampe - Krefeld, DE

09.03 - De Bousil - Weert, NL

13.03 - Bar De L'u - Besancon, FR

14.03 - Cold Crash - Nantes, FR

15.03 - Les Temp des crises - Chinon, FR

16.03 - Roanne Blues Festival - Roanne, FR

17.03 - Le Brin De Zinc - Chambery, FR

18.03 - Kulturfabrik Kofmehl - Solothurn, CH

19.03 - Spirit Of ‘66 - Veviers, BE



