Halsey Releases 'If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power' Extended Edition

Today, Halsey released the extended edition of their fourth studio album, "If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power". The deluxe career-defining album, which features 16 songs penned by Halsey, was produced by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross.

The extended album includes Halsey's recent hit, "Nightmare," plus "Nightmare (Reprise)" and "People Disappear Here."

Known for their work in Nine Inch Nails and as Oscar, Golden Globe and GRAMMY-winning film/television composers, "If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power" is the first album the pair have produced for another artist. Dave Grohl, Lindsey Buckingham and Pino Palladino guest on the album. The album was originally released on August 27, 2021, after Halsey unveiled the album's cover art at The Met Fifth Avenue in New York City.

Hailing the album as "an industrial-leaning masterpiece," SPIN observed, "Halsey is not a woman, they're a rock God. And "IICHLIWP" proves she's earned the title." Stereogum heralded "If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power" as "one of those statement albums that change the course of an artist's career." Associated Press noted, "Halsey is at her best here...This is the sound of ambition, an evolution of Halsey's sound..."

Halsey continues to push creative boundaries, exerting an influence and impact beyond music. Their first book, I Would Leave Me If I Could: A Collection of Poetry, debuted on The New York Times Best Sellers list last November. Halsey recently introduced about-face, a multi-dimensional makeup line for made for everyone. Halsey continues to speak up for important causes such as disenfranchised youth, women's rights, mental health and the LGBTQ community.

Listen to the new release here: