Half Waif Shares Lyric Video for Single 'Take Away The Ache'

"Take Away The Ache" follows the release of her "Orange Blossoms" b/w "Party's Over" 7", out now via ANTI-.

Mar. 31, 2021  
Half Waif, the musical project of Nandi Rose, has shared a lyric video for her latest digital single "Take Away The Ache." The song continues a new chapter in Half Waif's ever-evolving story and sound.

"This is a song about the paradoxes of loving. How we ask the impossible of each other, how we promise what we can't give. But I don't mean this cynically - I actually find it quite remarkable" says Nandi Rose.

"It's kind of an incredible feat of imagination and will, the way we help each other transform our darkest moments into something bearable, like a game of make-believe. 'It's not an ache,' you might say, 'it's an ember.' And so together we stay warm by the fire of what we've created, lit by a sweet lie that makes it all okay for a while. To love is to believe in a kind of magic."

Watch the lyric video here:

Photo Credit: Ali Cherkis


