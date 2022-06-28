Hailey Whitters Makes Her Country Radio Debut With 32 First Week Stations

This week, the Iowa-born, Nashville-based rising Country star Hailey Whitters made her debut at Country radio. Her breakout single "Everything She Ain't," which was just named one of Rolling Stone's "Best Songs of 2022 So Far," debuted as the 5th most-added song on 32 stations on the country radio charts.

Watch the official video for "Everything She Ain't" via YouTube.

"I've dreamt about being on country radio since I was a little girl growing up in the middle of nowhere Iowa," Whitters reflects on this career milestone. "This year marks 15 years in a 'ten year town' for me and I'm feelin' very lucky to get to see this dream become a reality."

"Everything She Ain't" is the first single from Whitters' critically-acclaimed third studio album RAISED that was released earlier this year via Pigasus Records/Songs & Daughters/Big Loud Records. Billboard praised the track upon its release and said, "Whitters has proven herself a stellar songwriter and artist in equal measure... handclaps and sweet fiddle lines boost Whitters' charming vocal and razor-sharp wordplay."

Yesterday, Billboard Country Update's Tom Roland published an interview with Whitters and the song's co-writers Bryan Simpson and Ryan Tyndell about the origins of the song in their "Makin' Tracks" column.

Earlier this month, The New Yorker published an extensive feature with Whitters, chronicling the final two sold out performances of her debut headline Heartland Tour at her hometown honky tonk DanceMor Ballroom in Swisher, IA. Critic Kelefa Sanneh described RAISED as "...a charming, playful, mischievous album about loving and leaving your home town" and called Whitters "...one of the most appealing country singers and songwriters working today."

Following her debut headline tour and performances at Tortuga Music Festival and Stagecoach earlier this year, Whitters will hit the road this summer with Jon Pardi and Lainey Wilson on his Ain't Always The Cowboy Tour. Find a full list of tour dates below or visit HaileyWhitters.com.

Tour Dates

7/6 - Nashville, TN - Grand Ole Opry

7/9 - Fort Laramie, OH - Country Concert 2022 - Saloon Stage

7/14 - Irving, TX - Toyota Music Factory - Texas Lottery Plaza #

7/15 - Belton, TX - Bell County Expo Center #

7/16 - Oklahoma City, OK - Zoo Amphitheatre #

7/22 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center #

7/23 - Bend, OR - Hayden Homes Amphitheater #

7/24 - Airway Heights, WA - Northern Quest Resort & Casino - Pend Oreille Pavilion #

7/26 - Boise, ID - The Olympic

7/27 - Spokane, WA - Lucky You Lounge

7/29 - George, WA - Watershed Festival

7/30 - Medford, OR - Rocky Tonk Saloon

8/4 - Inglewood, CA - YouTube Theater #

8/5 - Santa Barbara, CA - Santa Barbara Bowl #

8/6 - Las Vegas, NV - Red Rock Casino #

8/19 - Lampe, MO - Black Oak Amphitheater #

8/20 - Terre Haute, IN - The Mill #

8/25 - Raleigh NC - Red Hat Amphitheater #

8/27 - Sharpsburg, KY - The Barnyard #

9/8 - Rochester, MN - Mayo Civic Center Park #

9/9 - Milwaukee, WI - BMO Harris Pavilion #

9/10 - Sterling Heights, MI - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre #

9/15 - Bridgeport, CT - Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater #

9/16 - Big Flats, NY - Summer Stage at Tags #

9/17 - Huber Heights, OH - Rose Music Center at The Heights #

9/20 - Nashville, TN - Grand Ole Opry

9/22 - New York, NY - Pier 17 - The Rooftop #

9/23 - Gilford, NH - Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion #

9/24 - Boston, MA - Leader Bank Pavilion #

10/22 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre *

10/28 - Austin, TX - Live at The Moody Theater %

# - with Jon Pardi and Lainey Wilson

% - with Josh Abbott Band

* - with Midland