Hablot Brown Release New Single 'Ain't No Secret'

On Thursday, October 3, 2019, Hablot Brown released a brand new single, "Ain't No Secret" independently released. This track is the first offering from the trio ahead of their third EP set to release in late November.



"Ain't No Secret" is a lustrous groove that is as smooth as it is soulful. Contrasting their previous slow-burners, Hablot Brown take the tempo up a notch with "Ain't No Secret"-a tune best characterized by its funky guitar licks and modernized soul bass-lines. It's a fresh neo-soul/R&B song that follows the genre-bending and sought-after creative production that Hablot Brown have been able to impart since their inception. Per usual, on the vocals, Linus Lester-Hodges proves he could melt butter by just talking to it.



Hablot Brown is comprised of twin brothers Austin Brown (production, keys, bass, guitar) and John Brown (drums, co-writing), who hail from Franklin, MA, and Linus Lester-Hodges (vocals, songwriting) who grew up in Singapore. The trio first met at a 5-week summer program at the Berklee College of Music in Boston. Upon connecting, it was evident their chemistry was undeniable. Lester-Hodges' voice and songwriting prowess found a perfect match with the high vibes and wide-ranging rhythms created by the Brown brothers. Bringing an interesting blend of vastly contrasting genres, the band borrows from musical influences such as Nick Hakim and J.Dilla creating their own unique sound that is difficult not to fall in love with.



Hablot Brown is fresh off a 12-stop spring North American tour with HONNE that wrapped up in May of this year. In 2018, they extensively toured with jazz-infused English pop purveyor Tom Misch (12 stops) and Kiwi multi-instrumentalist Jordan Rakei (5 stops).



In their first 12 months Hablot Brown was streamed collectively over 5.5 million times, as well as being featured on Spotify playlists like Global Viral 50, Sweet Soul Sunday, Alternative R&B, & Butter.



The band's sophomore EP, Soulection Black Label: Hablot Brown was Joe Kay's introduction to the world of the Black Label Series, which is focused on highlighting rising vocalists/rappers in the Soulection.



Stream "Ain't No Secret" below, and be on the look out for the next single off their upcoming EP!





