Rayland Baxter Releases New Single 'The Fool' via ATO Records

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Rayland Baxter released a new single, 'The Fool,' on July 22, 2026, through ATO Records. Produced by Paul Butler and Nick Waterhouse, the track was written by Baxter at his home on the Bolly Plateau in Pegram, Tennessee, and centers on the emotional fallout of falling quickly in love. Baxter is set to support Houndmouth on a run of dates later in July, with stops in Des Moines, Chicago, Boston, Washington, D.C., and New York City, followed by a stretch of California shows in September.

Built around an easygoing groove and kaleidoscopic images of little yellow flowers, watermelon, and spiderwebs glistening in the sun, the song explores the turbulence of falling fast in love and the emotional reckoning that can follow.

About the song, Baxter explains, 'We grow up painting this picture in our minds of what harmony should feel like, what it should look like, and how it can help us get to the next checkpoint. But often, I think it's completely different from the image we've created. Then we're faced with this epic moment where things don't work out the way we imagined they would, and this precious idea turns into a very real monster. I think most of us try to force that monster back into the shape of the precious idea and stick with it, but that monster can tear us apart and make us feel like a fool.'

Written alone at his home on the Bolly Plateau in Pegram, TN, Baxter confronted those emotions head-on, channeling them into one of his most candid songs to date.

Later this month, Baxter will hit the road with Houndmouth for a five-show run making stops in Des Moines, Chicago, Boston, Washington, D.C., and New York City. In September, he will head to the west coast for five shows in California.

Tour Dates:

07/24 – Des Moines, IA – Val Air Ballroom #

07/25 – Chicago, IL – The Salt Shed (Outdoor) #

08/06 – Boston, MA – Roadrunner #

08/07 – Washington, DC – The Anthem #

08/08 – New York, NY – Pier 17 #

09/18 – Napa, CA – Napa Music Hall

09/19 – Santa Cruz, CA – Moe's Alley

09/20 – Templeton, CA – Whale Rock Music Festival

09/22 – Ventura, CA – Ventura Music Hall

09/23 – Riverside, CA – Farm House Collective

# - supporting Houndmouth

Photo Credit: Rachel Deeb

Baxter has released four studio albums over a career spanning more than 16 years. The California leg of his tour includes an appearance at the Whale Rock Music Festival in Templeton on September 20.



Photo Credit: Rachel Deeb

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