HIGH FADE to Launch US Tour in October

With their unparalleled musical talent and relentless drive, HIGH FADE has captured the attention of a global audience, amassing over 30 million views and streams within just six months of their debut - with support from the Funk Rock Spotify Editorial, New in R'n'B Apple playlist, and airtime on Scottish Radio. This meteoric rise has garnered recognition from esteemed music heavyweights including Jack Black, Cypress Hill, and Brad Wilk from Rage Against The Machine. Formed in mid-2018, HIGH FADE have quickly become a force to be reckoned with: Their raw musical talent and unwavering ambition have propelled them to perform over 1000 gigs in the past four years. Through a proactive presence on social media and captivating live performances, the outfit created viral moments for their tracks - like "Sharpen Up," "Burnin'," and now, "Burnt Toast & Coffee."

What sets HIGH FADE apart is their unmatched live energy and infectious style, cultivated through street shows and busking. Despite being a three-piece band, their performances exceed expectations, delivering an impressive musical display. Drawing inspiration from the soulful sounds of John Legend and Barry White to the classic rock of bands like Kiss and Motley Crue, HIGH FADE's unique blend of funk and disco creates an unforgettable experience for audiences.

The Scottish band are set to become a reality as they announce their invitation to support renowned music group, The Cat Empire, for an impressive 19-date tour across the United States. This opportunity to tour alongside a celebrated act is a testament to High Fade's rising prominence and talent within the music industry. The band encouraged their fans to contribute to their crowdfunding campaign, but also emphasized that any support, including shares, likes, streams, and follows, is immensely appreciated. Their message resonated with their loyal fanbase, as they recognized that not everyone can donate, but that every act of support is valued.

