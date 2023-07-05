HIGH FADE to Launch US Tour in October

What sets HIGH FADE apart is their unmatched live energy and infectious style, cultivated through street shows and busking

By: Jul. 05, 2023

POPULAR

Interview: How Idina Menzel Is Giving Back This Pride Month Photo 1 Interview: How Idina Menzel Is Giving Back This Pride Month
Review: TAYLOR SWIFT - THE ERAS TOUR at U.S. Bank Stadium Photo 2 Review: TAYLOR SWIFT - THE ERAS TOUR at U.S. Bank Stadium
Music Review: NEW YORK, NEW YORK Sounds Good, Sounds Good Photo 3 NEW YORK, NEW YORK A Cast Album Done Right
Sara Bareilles to Hold Benefit Concerts This Month in Effort to Save Rockwood Music Hall Photo 4 Sara Bareilles to Hold Benefit Concerts This Month in Effort to Save Rockwood Music Hall

HIGH FADE to Launch US Tour in October

With their unparalleled musical talent and relentless drive, HIGH FADE has captured the attention of a global audience, amassing over 30 million views and streams within just six months of their debut - with support from the Funk Rock Spotify Editorial, New in R'n'B Apple playlist, and airtime on Scottish Radio. This meteoric rise has garnered recognition from esteemed music heavyweights including Jack Black, Cypress Hill, and Brad Wilk from Rage Against The Machine. Formed in mid-2018, HIGH FADE have quickly become a force to be reckoned with: Their raw musical talent and unwavering ambition have propelled them to perform over 1000 gigs in the past four years. Through a proactive presence on social media and captivating live performances, the outfit created viral moments for their tracks - like "Sharpen Up," "Burnin'," and now, "Burnt Toast & Coffee."

What sets HIGH FADE apart is their unmatched live energy and infectious style, cultivated through street shows and busking. Despite being a three-piece band, their performances exceed expectations, delivering an impressive musical display. Drawing inspiration from the soulful sounds of John Legend and Barry White to the classic rock of bands like Kiss and Motley Crue, HIGH FADE's unique blend of funk and disco creates an unforgettable experience for audiences.

The Scottish band are set to become a reality as they announce their invitation to support renowned music group, The Cat Empire, for an impressive 19-date tour across the United States. This opportunity to tour alongside a celebrated act is a testament to High Fade's rising prominence and talent within the music industry. The band encouraged their fans to contribute to their crowdfunding campaign, but also emphasized that any support, including shares, likes, streams, and follows, is immensely appreciated. Their message resonated with their loyal fanbase, as they recognized that not everyone can donate, but that every act of support is valued.

DONATE TO THEIR CROWDFUNDER



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Sydney Sprague to Release New Album somebody in hell loves you Photo
Sydney Sprague to Release New Album 'somebody in hell loves you'

“overkill” is the second single to be released from the new album. In May she released the single and music video for “smiley face” – the first taste of what is to come from ‘somebody in hell loves you’. The anticipation stems from the wild success of her debut album ‘maybe i will see you at the end of the world.’

2
Julie Byrnes New Album The Greater Wings out on Friday Photo
Julie Byrne's New Album 'The Greater Wings' out on Friday

The album is a testament to patience and determination. A self-taught musician that has committed her life to her work, she now emerges from a deeply trying and generative period with the most powerful, lustrous, and life-affirming music of her career, as evidenced by the album’s singles “Summer Glass,” “The Greater Wings,” and “Moonless.”

3
McKOWSKI Releases Cinematic New Single Lake Photo
McKOWSKI Releases Cinematic New Single 'Lake'

McKowski’s debut solo album will promise 10 purely instrumental tracks of atmospheric folk and otherworldly soundscapes destined to seep into your soul. Intending to guide listeners through a haunting universe of sounds known only as ‘The Boneyard’, he opens its gates with its leading track “Lake”.

4
Video: Mura Masa Shares Drugs Video Starring Daniela Lalita Photo
Video: Mura Masa Shares 'Drugs' Video Starring Daniela Lalita

Mura Masa shares the video for his single, “Drugs,” directed by The Reids. “Drugs,” released via Mura Masa’s own Pond Recordings last month, follows “Whenever I Want,” as well as recent production work on the chart-topping, global hit, “Boy’s a liar Pt. 2” with PinkPantheress and Ice Spice, plus tracks with Shygirl, Oklou, Eliza Rose and more.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Watch Jake Shears Perform 'Too Much Music' on LIVE Video Video: Watch Jake Shears Perform 'Too Much Music' on LIVE
Sebastián Yatra Joins Lang Lang For 'Dos Oruguitas' Performance Video
Sebastián Yatra Joins Lang Lang For 'Dos Oruguitas' Performance
Go Behind Reneé Rapp's 'Snow Angel' Music Video Video
Go Behind Reneé Rapp's 'Snow Angel' Music Video
Experience Kesha's 'GAG ORDER' Songs From Outer Space: Watch the Acoustic Performance Video
Experience Kesha's 'GAG ORDER' Songs From Outer Space: Watch the Acoustic Performance
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
MJ THE MUSICAL
THE LION KING
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
PARADE
ALEX EDELMAN: JUST FOR US