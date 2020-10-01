HETHER Releases Dreamy New Single 'TWINKLE'

Along with an accompanying music video by Mowgly Lee.

San Diego's Hether releases a dreamy new single, "Twinkle," along with an accompanying music video by Mowgly Lee.

A hazy slice of indie, "Twinkle" combines Hether's soft falsetto with his languid guitar, both of which sound content to let the music flow freely. The visuals complement the song's psychedelics with hallucinations of its own. Holding a cluster of balloons, the artist floats upwards towards a blue sky, from where he looks down upon the San Diego skyline. Hether submits to the elements and trusts them to carry him to his destination, an appropriate metaphor on how the track came to be.

"I made this song in my garage just recording on my 4 track, I played the form and sang the entire thing on the spot," shares Hether. "Everything was kind of stream of consciousness. I like to just put mics up and see what happens. I don't think a song needs to be complex to evoke some sort of emotion. These words just kinda flew outta my head so I honored them by not revising them at all. What comes out naturally seems to be the truth."

Growing up in San Diego, California, 25-year-old Paul Castelluzzo grew up immersed in a maelstrom of genres, anywhere from jazz to '60s psychedelia, to the punk rock his brother shared. By age 20, he found himself posting guitar videos on YouTube and Instagram, with the hopes that if he continued doing so, the algorithms might work in his favor. Remarkably, it worked: Grammy Award-winning record producer Rodney Jerkins tweeted at the then 20-year-old, "I want u on my team!" Not long after, Castelluzzo toured with "King of Bachata," Romeo Santos as his guitarist. This led to additional tours with Dominic Fike, as well as collaborations with Anderson .Paak and the Free Nationals. Yet Castelluzzo yearned for a more personal outlet to finetune his own songwriting and amplify his voice. His debut EP, Hether Who? from 2019 is a guidebook to fleeting youth and the love and loss therein. In a series of surprise cosmic events, Castelluzzo discovered that Kendall Jenner of Kardashian lore had supported the lead track, "When U Loved Me," through Instagram, opening the floodgates to unexpected fans far and wide, and earning him almost 4 million streams on all platforms. With all these pieces in place, Castelluzzo is ready to take his personal projects to the next level.

Photo Credit: Joaquin Bartra

