HEATHERS to Release Debut Album AWESOME, Shares Single "I Believe in You"

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Heathers, the alias of 23-year-old Heath Michael Thomas, has announced his debut album, AWESOME. Alongside the announcement, he shares lead single 'I Believe in You,' which premiered on Apple Music 1. Earlier this year, Thomas introduced the project with two pre-album singles: the anthemic 'Bite' and the disorienting power-pop of 'Drive/Park,' which was featured in Pitchfork's Selects.

AWESOME effortlessly unspools hooky and elaborate garage rock, one melody-packed tune at a time. The album is a kick in the teeth when it comes to volume and intensity; every song practically leaps through the speakers and commands your attention. 'I write about what makes me angry, because it's what makes me human,' he says.

Speaking about 'I Believe In You,' Thomas notes, 'It's a song about my girlfriend, because she always says that she believes in me, which is sweet. She's also a speech-language pathologist, which is a very hard job- so I wrote this song to highlight how, even though she believes in me, what she does requires ten times more work than what I do.'

The path to AWESOME began in Thomas' hometown of Cape Girardeau, Missouri, a small Midwest town of 40,000 people, where he started exploring music-making with his father's guitars and home-recording setup at age 11. After playing in various bands throughout high school, he began focusing on his own project as Heathers. The name was inspired by both a Surf Curse song and the titular classic teenage black comedy, which was a favorite of a girl he was dating at the time.

While much of Heathers' music has been recorded at home, Thomas brought in engineer Lars Stalfors (Wisp, The Mars Volta) to work on AWESOME, maintaining the raw quality of the original recordings while refining their sound. 'He did a good job not making it all sound too shiny, which I was worried about,' he says. 'I wanted people to hear what these songs sounded like when I first put them to tape, and he did a good job of cleaning it up while still keeping it loud.'

AWESOME is set for release on October 30, 2026 via Warner Records.

Tracklist

1. Oh Yeah

2. Carry On

3. I Believe in You

4. Awesome

5. Same Problems

6. Privileged

7. Cars

8. Utopia

9. No Direction

10. High as f

11. Fantasy

12. Loving You (is the Easy Way)

13. The Loop

14. Forever hang

Upcoming Live Dates

8/29 - Los Angeles @ Echo Park Rising

Photo Credit: Caroline Safran



Photo Credit: Caroline Safran

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