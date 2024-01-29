HEART Announce Royal Flush Tour 2024 Dates With Special Guest Cheap Trick

Following their electrifying performances at Seattle's T-Mobile Park for the NHL Winter Classics on January 1st and Climate Pledge Arena New Years Eve, the legendary rock band HEART announced their highly-anticipated return to the road for the first time after a five-year hiatus. Presented by AEG Presents, the Royal Flush Tour 2024 will see the band embark on a North American and European tour.

HEART is set to kick off their tour on Saturday, April 20th at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, SC and will visit several cities including Portland, Montreal, Detroit, London, Stockholm as well as New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival and Red Rocks Amphitheater in Morrison, CO. HEART is also joining forces with Def Leppard & Journey for three epic stadium dates in Cleveland, Toronto and Boston this summer.

WIth a career spanning nearly five decades, the 2013 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Inductees have earned global recognition selling more than 35 million albums worldwide, with 20 Top 40 singles to their name. HEART will be performing their catalog of global chart-topping classic hits including “Magic Man”, “Barracuda”, “Crazy on You” and “These Dreams”.

The current members of HEART feature Nancy Wilson (rhythm, lead and acoustic guitar, backing and lead vocals), Ann Wilson (lead vocals and flute), Ryan Wariner (lead and rhythm guitar), Ryan Waters (guitars), Paul Moak (guitars, keyboards and backing vocals), Tony Lucido (bass and backing vocals) and Sean T Lane (drums and bike).

"We're excited and all geared up to hit the road in 2024 to perform for our devoted fans," Heart's lead vocalist Ann Wilson stated. She added “The exceptional talent of the band - Ryan, Ryan, Paul, Tony and Sean - brings a whole new level of energy to Heart's live performance”. Ann hinted the possibility of adding more tour dates in the near future heightening anticipation for what promises to be an incredible concert experience.

Nancy Wilson shared, “I am incredibly proud of the show that our band has crafted and am looking forward to reconnecting with our fans. We can't wait to share our music with everyone and celebrate the big electric energy of a completely live on the spot rock show.”

HEART will be joined by celebrated rock band Cheap Trick on the Royal Flush Tour 2024. Formed in 1974, Cheap Trick has sold 20 million albums worldwide, including hits “I Want You to Want Me”, “The Flame”, “Dream Police” and “Surrender”. The band was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2016 cementing their place in rock history. Their perfect blend of ‘60s guitar pop, hard rock, and punk rock, combined with the infectious sound of HEART's powerful melodies, is sure to make for an unforgettable evening of live music.

Citi is the official card of the HEART Royal Flush Tour 2024. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets for the U.S. dates (excluding Canada) beginning Tuesday, January 30 at 10am local time until Thursday, February 1 at 10pm local time through Citi Entertainment. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

A limited number of exclusive VIP Packages are also available. These exclusive offers can include an amazing selection of reserved seated tickets, custom merchandise and more.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, February 2 at 10am local time through the band's official website www.heart-music.com.

To learn how to support the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame's mission, preservation, and education efforts go to https://www.rockhall.com/mission.

2024 DATES

Special guest Cheap Trick unless otherwise noted

Apr 20 - Greenville, SC - Bon Secours Wellness Arena

Apr 22 - Savannah, GA - Enmarket Arena

Apr 25 - Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live (in Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood)*

Apr 26 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena

April 28 - New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival (multi-act event)**

May 1 - San Antonio, TX - Frost Bank Center (special guest TBD)

May 3 - Thackerville, OK - Lucas Oil Live at WinStar World Casino and Resort*

May 4 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center

May 7 - Indianapolis, IN - Gainbridge Fieldhouse

May 10 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena

May 11 - Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center

May 13 - Baltimore, MD - CFG Bank Arena

May 15 - Columbus, OH - Schottenstein Center

May 17 - Rosemont, IL - Allstate Arena

May 18 - Louisville, KY - KFC Yum! Center

May 21 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena

May 23 - Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena

May 24 - Atlantic City, NJ - Hard Rock Live*

Jul 30 - Cleveland, OH - Progressive Field**(with Def Leppard & Journey)

Aug 1 - Ottawa, ON - Canadian Tire Centre

Aug 2 - Toronto, ON - Rogers Centre** (with Def Leppard & Journey)

Aug 5 - Boston, MA - Fenway Park** (with Def Leppard & Journey)

Aug 7 - Quebec City, QC - Videotron Centre

Aug 8 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre

Aug 10 - Albany, NY - MVP Arena

Aug 11 - Buffalo, NY - KeyBank Center

Aug 13 - Cincinnati, OH - Heritage Bank Center

Aug 15 - Milwaukee, WI - Fiserv Forum

Aug 16 - Hinckley, MN - Grand Casino Hinckley Amphitheater*

Aug 18 - Lincoln, NE - Pinnacle Bank Arena

Aug 21 - Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena

Aug 23 - Charleston, WV - Charleston Coliseum

Aug 24 - Knoxville, TN - Thompson Boling Arena at Food City Center

Aug 27 - Norfolk, VA - Scope Arena

Aug 28 - Allentown, PA - The Great Allentown Fair*

Sept 17 - Portland, OR - Moda Center

Sept 20 - West Valley City, UT - Maverik Center

Sept 22 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre (special guest TBD)

*An Evening With / non-AEG event

**festival / stadium dates ON SALE NOW

EUROPEAN TOUR DATES

﻿Special guest Squeeze%﻿

June 20 - Dessel, BE - Graspop Metal Meeting**

June 22 - Berlin, DE - UberEats Music Hall

June 24 - Stockholm, SE - Grona Lund

June 25 - Helsinki, FI - Ice Hall

June 27 - Oslo, NO - Tons of Rock Festival**

June 30 - Clisson, FR - Hellfest**

July 1 – London, UK - The O2%

July 3 – Birmingham, UK - Utilita Arena Birmingham%

July 5 – Nottingham, UK - Capital FM Arena%

July 6 – Manchester, UK - AO Arena%

July 8 – Leeds, UK - First Direct Arena%

July 9 – Glasgow, UK - OVO Hydro%

July 11 – Esch-Sur-Alzette, LU - Rockhal – Club

July 12 – Weert, NL - Bospop Festival**

**festivals ON SALE NOW

ABOUT HEART

Heart is an American/Canadian rock band who formed in 1973 in Vancouver, BC. 1975 saw their first album Dreamboat Annie break out to global success. Heart effortlessly blends the sounds of ‘70s hard rock and acoustic rock, punk and even at times symphonic. Defying all categories, Heart is a band like no other having influenced a wide range of mainstream and underground artists in a career spanning nearly five decades.

Heart boasts over 35 million albums sold worldwide including over 22 million in the US alone with 20 Top 40 singles and also holds an ongoing streaming presence. Heart has released 16 studio albums, 7 live albums, 8 compilation albums and 64 singles.

ABOUT CHEAP TRICK

Currently gearing up for their 50th anniversary year, Cheap Trick remain an indisputable, indispensable rock 'n' roll institution, beloved everywhere for their instantly identifiable, hugely influential union of mischievous wit and maximum melodies, powerhouse pop hooks and razor-sharp riffs.

Established almost half a century ago by Robin Zander (vocals, rhythm guitar), Rick Nielsen (lead guitar), Tom Petersson (bass guitar), and Bun E. Carlos (drums), the Rockford, IL-based band has become part of the very fiber of American music, with more than 40 international Gold and Platinum certifications, myriad awards and industry honors, featured appearances on over 20 movie soundtracks, and total record sales now well in excess of 20M.

Five decades on, Cheap Trick remains the same at its core as ever – four great guys, three great chords, and an unparalleled canon of tunes that will last an eternity, from “He's A Whore”, “California Man” and “Dream Police” to “Surrender”, “I Want You To Want Me” and the worldwide #1 hit single, “The Flame”.

Photo Credit: Criss Cain