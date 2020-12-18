HAYDEN CALNIN Shares New Track 'Oh What A Mess I'm In'

Today, Australian electro-folk singer-songwriter and producer Hayden Calnin shares slow burning new single "Oh What A Mess I Am In" along with the official "out of this world" video that Hayden created himself. Hayden explains, "The song is my love letter to universe, and all the mess within it. I get a lot of comfort and guidance from the things I read, most notably Brian Cox and Alan Watts, one a particle physicist, the other a philosopher. I'm big into space, it's physics and the big questions around it as anyone who knows me is aware, but maybe something my listeners aren't aware of. I wanted to sum up a little piece of that into 4 minutes, and this was the result."

Hayden adds, "I've been playing a lot of video games over the Victorian Lockdown over the last 9 months. I've never been a huge fan of spending hours in front of a screen, but the last year has had me filling in some off time with other people's playable imaginations. I wanted to make a video that felt like a small part of an epic journey. Space although complex, is a lot of emptiness, and I wanted to reflect that through telling a short story of someone who gets a glimmer of hope while feeling lost and floating aimlessly through the ether. I spent a lot of time trying to teach myself very basic visual fx, and thought I'd try and make a very c-grade sci fi clip. This was the result. Pretty cool what you can make with a bit of time up your sleeve and some very lovely friends willing to step in and help my weird vision come to life."

The new single follows his fall EP, Soon Forever. With nature as his inspiration, he crafted the soundscape from an upright and grand piano and off-kilter synths to create immersive textures to mimic his lush surroundings of the small coastal town of Shoreham (two hours south of Melbourne). While establishing himself as a sought-after producer, he has continued to release EP's garnering critical acclaim from Earmilk, CLASH, Magnetic Magazine, Atwood and more. No stranger to touring, he has shared the stage with Matt Corby, Tom Odell, The Antlers and more. During this time, he also produced records for buzzing Aussies like Didirri, Harrison Storm, Riley Pearce, Woodlock, NYCK, and others. Expanding his influence, Hayden's catalog can be heard in popular television shows such as Suits, The Vampire Diaries, Teen Wolf, The 100, and So You Think You Can Dance USA as well as the UK trailer for Academy® Award-nominated favorite Room.

