HAVEN Trio to Release New Album, TWINGE, On Blue Griffin Records

A concert and talk will take place on Sunday, October 4 at 4:30pm EDT over Zoom.

HAVEN trio (Kimberly Cole Luevano, clarinet; Lindsay Kesselman, soprano; and Midori Koga, piano) release their newest album, TWINGE, on Blue Griffin Records with a concert and talk on Sunday, October 4 at 4:30pm EDT over Zoom.



TWINGE, featuring music by Jon Magnussen and words and narration by Barry Bearak, retells stories of survivors of the December 26, 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami. The text was adapted from Barry Bearak's New York Times Magazine November 27, 2005 cover story, "The Day the Sea Came." Bearak, and translator Linda Bong, spent two months in 2005 in Banda Aceh on the island of Sumatra interviewing survivors of the tsunami that had destroyed their families and their world.



The October 4 event will feature excerpts from the album, a video about the album, and talkbacks with the trio, Barry Bearak, Jon Magnussen, and Linda Bong.



TWINGE was commissioned through the Chamber Music America Classical Commissioning Program, with support from The Andrew W. Mellon Foundation and the Chamber Music America Endowment Fund.

