HARMLESS Shares New Single 'Aisle Five'

Harmless, the indie-rock meets bedroom-pop project of Los Angeles-based, Mexico-born Nacho Cano, returns with the driving, anthemic new single “Aisle Five,” the latest tease of his forthcoming record, Springs Eternal, out March 29th on Nettwerk.

On “Aisle Five,” driving percussion and an infectious hook draws you in as Harmless recounts past flings. The accompanying video, a product of Nacho's creative whimsy— seamlessly merges his love for Fortnite, internet culture, and meme aesthetics. Watch Here.

On the video, Nacho shares, “‘Springs Eternal' is an album inspired by suffering a great trauma and the subsequent separation it creates with oneself and the environment around them. With that being said, ‘Aisle Five' is a video that aims to reconnect with a more humorous part of my youth, my obsession with Internet meme culture and high-effort sposts. Made using clips of myself playing Fortnite and a couple of FIVERR messages, this video emulates the bygone era of MLG internet culture. My younger self would have thought of it as an ‘ironic' and funny thing to do with a music label. It connects with who I was.”

Springs Eternal's 11 tracks chronicle Nacho's journey to reconnect with himself after the near-death experience of being run over by a drunk driver. Co-produced with Yves Rothman (Blondshell, Amaarae), the album tackles the inner workings of Nacho's mind — from grappling with the effects of the hit & run, to his experiences as an immigrant and how that has translated to his experience as a creative, to the relationships he's grown and lost, and more.“

To me, the biggest thing that comes out of this music is pain, but I don't want to be that anymore,” he shares. “Harmless is contradiction and confusion, but we all go through those things. Maybe somebody else can listen to this and feel better, and in turn, it might make me feel better too.”

The album will feature recent singles “Maybe Next Week,” “Hate Me,” “It's Only You,” “Rosie,” “What U Want,” and “As I Lay Chillin” and fans will be able to catch Harmless live this Spring at his debut headline show at Los Angeles's El Cid on April 4th, to celebrate the album's release.

10 years ago the indie luminary released his mixtape I'm Sure- you may be familiar with the single “Swing Lynn” off the album, which exploded online over the last couple of years and is now gold-certified and has nearly half a billion streams (and counting). It's been 8 years since Harmless's last full-length, Harmless Fantasies, because 6 years ago his life changed.

Nacho was run over by a drunk driver while riding his bike to work, which led to countless surgeries and years in rehab to relearn how to walk. Slowly, he's been able to return to music and he's now penned Springs Eternal, an unbelievable album that chronicles his life over the past few years and confronts the challenges of his ongoing journey.

We collect scars, scratches, and memories as totems of our respective journeys. For Harmless, songs affirm his survival and just how far he has come. On a turbulent rollercoaster of life, he went from a lonely childhood as a Mexican immigrant in Southern California to struggling to be heard as an artist and enduring a near-death crime to eventually achieving gold-certification, playing sold-out shows, and getting married.

Photo Credit: Robb Klassen