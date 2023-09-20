HAAi Announces DJ Kicks: HAAi Compilation & Shares New Track 'ZiGGY'

Visionary producer, singer & DJ HAAi – aka Teneil Throssell - announces a new career milestone with news that she’ll be the next artist to curate legendary mix series DJ-Kicks, releasing this November 10th on !K7 Records.

Featuring three brand new tracks from Teneil as well as exclusive songs from an all-star line-up of friends and electronic music figureheads like I.JORDAN, Koreless, Jon Hopkins, Kam-Bu, River Moon, DJ PGZ, Manni Dee, Joshua James, The Blessed Madonna & Cocktail Party Effect, DJ-Kicks: HAAi is themed around the concept of “Always Ascending”, a nod to the next chapter of her career as well as her 2022 critically-acclaimed debut album Baby, We’re Ascending.

Listen to the compilation’s first single "ZiGGY" below and pre-order DJ-Kicks: HAAi HERE which will be available via digital, CD and a bespoke 2LP bundle packed with exclusives.

This week, HAAi will launch a run of US dates starting in Dallas on 9/22 that will carry through early December, including a performance at Making Time Festival and a show in New York at Basement on September 29th. All dates are listed below.

HAAi also recently shared a remix of Kylie Minogue’s addictive and ubiquitious ‘Song Of Summer’ “Padam Padam.”

Baby, We’re Ascending is available now on limited edition splatter vinyl, CD, and digital platforms.

TOUR DATES:

9/22/2023 - Dallas, TX - It’ll Do Club

9/23/2023 - San Diego, CA - CRSSD + Afterparty

9/24/2023 - Philadelphia, PA - Making Time Festival

9/29/2023 - Queens, NY - Basement (studio)

9/30/2023 - Chicago, IL - Smartbar - co-headline with ANZ

10/6/2023 - Denver, CO - 1134

10/7/2023 - Miami, FL - Space - with Mochakk

10/9/2023 - Ibiza, ES - Circoloco (b2b Saoirse)

10/13/2023 - Paris, FR - Badaboum (b2b Peach)

10/14/2023 - Brussels, BE - Nuits Sonores

10/20/2023 - London, UK - 60 Dock Road

10/21/2023 - Bari, IT - Kepler Club

11/3/2023 -Nijmegen, NL - Doornroosje

11/4/2023 - Bristol, UK - Clock Factory

11/18/2023 - Manchester, UK - Depot Mayfield Nov

11/24/2023 - Barcelona, ES - Nitsa (Apolo)

11/25/2023 - Leeds, UK - TESTBE

11/26/2023 - Lyon, FR - LABAT Residency

12/1/2023 - Paris, FR - Rex Club

12/2/2023 - Los Angeles, CA - Into The Woods

12/31/2023 - London, UK - Fabric

4/8/2024 - Mayrhofen, AT

Photo credit: Imogen Barron