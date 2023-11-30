HAAI U.S. Tour Starts This Week With Stops in LA, NYC, Chicago & More

The tour follows a busy season of live dates and a career milestone of curating a mix for legendary series DJ-Kicks.

By: Nov. 30, 2023

POPULAR

Exclusive: Listen to T.3's New Single, 'Carry On Wayward Son' Photo 1 Exclusive: Listen to T.3's New Single, 'Carry On Wayward Son'
Album Review: Ted Nash and Kristen Lee Sergeant Tease HOLIDAYS CD With Two Sweet Seasonal Photo 2 Kristen Lee Sergeant and Ted Nash Are Two Of Our Favorite Things
Sabrina Carpenter Drops 'Fruitcake' Holiday EP Photo 3 Sabrina Carpenter to Release Christmas EP Next Week
Music Review: Anthony Nunziata Gifts Us His Single FIRST CHRISTMAS For Our Christmas Photo 4 Anthony Nunziata Makes CHRISTMAS Music For Today

HAAI U.S. Tour Starts This Week With Stops in LA, NYC, Chicago & More

Visionary producer, musician & DJ HAAi – aka Teneil Throssell- is set to return to the US this week for a run of dates starting this Saturday, December 2nd in Los Angeles. The tour will also carry HAAi to Chicago on December 4th supporting Romy, Queens, NY on December 8th at Nowadays with Physical Therapy and more. Full dates are listed below. 

The tour follows a busy season of live dates and a career milestone of curating a mix for legendary series DJ-Kicks, coined "the most important DJ-mix series ever" by Mixmag, which was released earlier this month via !K7 Records. 

Featuring three brand new tracks from Teneil as well as exclusive songs from an all-star line-up of friends and electronic music figureheads like I.JORDAN, Jon Hopkins, Kam-Bu, Manni Dee, The Blessed Madonna & more, DJ-Kicks: HAAi is themed around the concept of “Always Ascending,” a nod to the next chapter of her career as well as her 2022 critically-acclaimed debut album Baby, We’re Ascending. Listen HERE.

HAAi is also currently featured as the digital cover of Amplify by Gay Times.

Baby, We’re Ascending is available now via Mute on limited edition splatter vinyl, CD, and digital platforms. Stream and purchase the album here.

TOUR DATES:

12/1/2023 - Paris, FR - Rex Club 
12/2/2023 - Los Angeles, CA - Into The Woods
12/4/2023 - Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall
12/5/2023 - Miami, FL - Club Space Miami
12/8/2023 - Queens, NY - Nowadays
12/16/2023 -  Mexico City, MX - Brutal Mx
12/29/2023 - Munich, DE - BLITZ
12/31/2023 - London, UK - Fabric
1/12/2023 - Dallas, TX - It’ll Do
1/13/2023 - Tulum, MX - Zamna Tulum



Next On Stage
Tune In


RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Caravan Palace Release Reverse Single Photo
Caravan Palace Release 'Reverse' Single

Following the release of the multimillion-streamed 'MAD', Caravan Palace unveil “Reverse” on November 30th. Where the group who initially formed to score a vintage silent erotic film for French TV go next is anyone's guess, but clues to their forthcoming album are due any day…

2
EXIT Festival Announces STARSEEDS Theme For 2024 Edition Photo
EXIT Festival Announces STARSEEDS Theme For 2024 Edition

The next edition of the EXIT festival will be held from July 11th to 14th, 2024, whist the day zero, July 10th, will celebrate Nikola Tesla's birthday with a special Starseeds Takeover performance at the previously mentioned Tesla Universe stage – honoring the most significant inventor who has left an indelible mark on the world we live in now.

3
Delilah Holliday Releases Joe Goddard Remix Of On My Own Wave Photo
Delilah Holliday Releases Joe Goddard Remix Of 'On My Own Wave'

Delilah Holliday releases a remix of her song 'On My Own Wave' by Joe Goddard. Check out the new version of this popular track.

4
Michael Head Returns With Ciao Ciao Bambino Photo
Michael Head Returns With 'Ciao Ciao Bambino'

As the first new music to emerge since Head's unanimously-praised second solo album, Dear Scott, hit the UK Official Album Chart's Top Ten in June 2022, the revered former Pale Fountains, The Strands and Shack figurehead has saved a radiant, ‘vintage Mick' return just for when the year's finishing line looms into view.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... Michael Major">(read more about this author)

Taylor Armstrong Not Returning to REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ORANGE COUNTY For Season 18Taylor Armstrong Not Returning to REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ORANGE COUNTY For Season 18
Video: Watch the New Trailer For NIGHT SWIM With Wyatt Russell, Kerry Condon & MoreVideo: Watch the New Trailer For NIGHT SWIM With Wyatt Russell, Kerry Condon & More
Frontier Ruckus Announces New Album 'On the Northline'Frontier Ruckus Announces New Album 'On the Northline'
Interview: Shoshana Bean on 'Coming Home' to The Apollo Theatre For Holiday ConcertInterview: Shoshana Bean on 'Coming Home' to The Apollo Theatre For Holiday Concert

Videos

Videos: Watch Every Taylor Swift Dance on DANCING WITH THE STARS Video
Videos: Watch Every Taylor Swift Dance on DANCING WITH THE STARS
Watch Reneé Rapp's 'Tummy Hurts' Music Video With Coco Jones Video
Watch Reneé Rapp's 'Tummy Hurts' Music Video With Coco Jones
Watch a New RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCE Trailer Video
Watch a New RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCE Trailer
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central THE BOOK OF MORMON
HADESTOWN
SOME LIKE IT HOT
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
MJ THE MUSICAL
GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!