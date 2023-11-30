HAAI U.S. Tour Starts This Week With Stops in LA, NYC, Chicago & More

Visionary producer, musician & DJ HAAi – aka Teneil Throssell- is set to return to the US this week for a run of dates starting this Saturday, December 2nd in Los Angeles. The tour will also carry HAAi to Chicago on December 4th supporting Romy, Queens, NY on December 8th at Nowadays with Physical Therapy and more. Full dates are listed below.

The tour follows a busy season of live dates and a career milestone of curating a mix for legendary series DJ-Kicks, coined "the most important DJ-mix series ever" by Mixmag, which was released earlier this month via !K7 Records.

Featuring three brand new tracks from Teneil as well as exclusive songs from an all-star line-up of friends and electronic music figureheads like I.JORDAN, Jon Hopkins, Kam-Bu, Manni Dee, The Blessed Madonna & more, DJ-Kicks: HAAi is themed around the concept of “Always Ascending,” a nod to the next chapter of her career as well as her 2022 critically-acclaimed debut album Baby, We’re Ascending. Listen HERE.

HAAi is also currently featured as the digital cover of Amplify by Gay Times.

Baby, We’re Ascending is available now via Mute on limited edition splatter vinyl, CD, and digital platforms. Stream and purchase the album here.

TOUR DATES:

12/1/2023 - Paris, FR - Rex Club

12/2/2023 - Los Angeles, CA - Into The Woods

12/4/2023 - Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall

12/5/2023 - Miami, FL - Club Space Miami

12/8/2023 - Queens, NY - Nowadays

12/16/2023 - Mexico City, MX - Brutal Mx

12/29/2023 - Munich, DE - BLITZ

12/31/2023 - London, UK - Fabric

1/12/2023 - Dallas, TX - It’ll Do

1/13/2023 - Tulum, MX - Zamna Tulum