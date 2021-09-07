Guyville Release Debut Single 'Nothing'

LA based roots rock duo Guyville and their debut single "Nothing." In the song, the artists explore the powerful theme of moving on from an unhealthy relationship and reaching a place of indifference, where you feel nothing for that person anymore. Featuring spirited vocals, 90s inspired guitar riffs, and an intoxicating melody, it's the ultimate boss babe rock jam of the summer.

Guyville is a Los Angeles based duo comprised of its founding members, Kat Hamilton and Emily Hulslander. The pair craft songs that combine elements of 90s rock, pop and country. As their name suggests, the legacy of Liz Phair brought these two powerful women together in songwriting bliss. The duo strikes the perfect chord with Hulslander's intelligent pop approach and Hamilton's confessional lyricism.

Guyville was formed during your usual Los Angeles writing session in the Valley. What was unusual, was the easy flow and chemistry between the two prolific writers. Within a few hours, the duo had written their first song "Should've Never Dated". Emily Hulslander had already made a strong name for herself in LA songwriting circles, but was struggling to find another writer who she could relax into the process with. Kat Hamilton was newer to LA, but felt unfulfilled as a writer. On that pivotal day, Emily and Kat found common ground in their failed relationships, artistic journeys and the women of the 90s.

This connection is highlighted in their debut Guyville single, "Nothing". The end of summer jam combines elements of indie rock and 90s girl anthems with a sprinkle of Shania Twain. "Nothing" celebrates the wonderful post- breakup feeling of absolutely nothing for your ex. In the music video, Hamilton and Hulslander frolic in rose gardens and dance along sandy beaches. The result is a bubbly, tongue in cheek ode to getting over it and moving on.

Watch the new music video below: