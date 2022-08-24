Gus Dapperton Shares Cover of Fleetwood Mac's 'Landslide'

Gus Dapperton, the boundary-pushing, Platinum-selling singer, songwriter, and producer, is now bringing his vibrant approach to pop music to Warner Records.

The 25-year-old, who broke big in 2019 with a star-making feature on Benee's smash single "Supalonely," has been steadily amassing a passionate following since launching his music career as an independent artist in 2016. Now, forming a partnership with Warner Records, Dapperton is poised to take his creativity to a new level with music slated for later this year.

To celebrate this new partnership, Gus makes his major-label debut today with a heartfelt synth-led take of Fleetwood Mac's landmark ballad "Landslide." He also says of the partnership:

"I feel so much pride to be able to work with new partners like Warner Records and grow my team to a place it's never been. In honor of moving forward and turning the tide, I wanted to cover a song that has always helped me through transitions. It's highly relatable to me in so many ways. I am pleased to be able to share this cover of "Landslide" by Fleetwood Mac with such incredible news and as an ode to this new chapter of my life."

It follows "Meteorite," the Brooklynite's recent collaboration with Anna of the North, a sparkling pop gem that has garnered more than 4 million streams on Spotify alone. No doubt, both new tracks will be on full display during his European tour, which kicked off in Chorzow, Poland, on August 12, and also stops in Paris, Dublin, London, and Madrid.

After releasing the critically acclaimed debut album Where Polly People Go to Read, as well as two EPs, Dapperton reached new heights with "Supalonely." The reflective single amassed more than 1 billion cumulative streams and became his first entry on the Billboard Hot 100. He built on that momentum with the release of 2020's Orca, which showcased his vulnerable brand of songwriting and a keen knack for colorful arrangements and spawned the hit singles "First Aid," "Post Humorous," and "Bluebird."

In addition to making his name as a singer/songwriter, Dapperton is quickly becoming a force in the fashion world, having recently signed with the prestigious IMG Models. Gus has already appeared in a campaign for French fashion giant CELINE, and most recently, was invited to celebrate the unveiling of Yves Saint Laurent 2023 men's collection in Marrakech.

Listen to the new single here: