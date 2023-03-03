Gus Dapperton Drops Soaring New Single 'Horizons'

Singer, songwriter and producer Gus Dapperton returns with the soaring new single and video titled "Horizons." An instantly catchy feel-good anthem that blends New Wave elements with alt-pop, "Horizons" is the perfect introduction to the 25-year-old's forthcoming album coming this year.

"All we ever had on paper was a wild imagination, all we ever had to wager was my wild human nature," Dapperton sings over an introspective piano arrangement and driving production. The remarkable chorus then sends "Horizons" into the pop stratosphere. It's the kind of uplifting earworm that promises very big things for his new era. The video, a perfect accompaniment to the song, finds Gus playing the role of a lost soul and tourist, racing through New York City's dark fantasy underworld. Gus says of the video:

"The "Horizons" music video highlights a brand new world for my next project. This world will expand and take on different shapes throughout the rollout. "Horizons" in particular is about a stranger who is lost and trying to find a way out. Forces around him try to stop his quest, but he finally prevails. "

Gus Dapperton has always managed to balance an experimental, avant-garde style with melodic hooks and relatable lyrics. He takes his style to the next level on "Horizons" which is co-produced by Ian Fitchuk (Kacey Musgraves, Harry Styles, Cuco, Leon Bridges). It's also the genre-blurring artist's second official single since joining Warner Records in late 2022. He marked that occasion by releasing a stunning cover of Fleetwood Mac's "Landslide" and then followed it up with the stand-alone track "Wet Cement."

Prior to that, Dapperton had already established himself as a Platinum-selling artist, having featured on BENEE's all-conquering "Supalonely" in 2019. That song amassed more than one billion cumulative streams and became his first entry on the Billboard Hot 100. He built on the momentum with the release of 2020's Orca, which showcased his vulnerable brand of songwriting and a keen knack for colorful arrangements.

Now, with undeniable offerings like "Horizons," Dapperton is quietly charting a course for a major pop breakthrough.

Watch the new music video here: