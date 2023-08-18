Guns N' Roses Return With the Debut of 'Perhaps'

Fans may also now pre-order a limited-edition 7” vinyl of “Perhaps,"  including another new song “The General.”

Guns N’ Roses have returned with a brand new single entitled “Perhaps” out now via Geffen Records, which stands out as the legendary rock band’s first release since 2021. “Perhaps” notably made its debut via a simultaneous world premiere at US Rock radio. Fans may also now pre-order a limited-edition 7” vinyl of “Perhaps” HERE,  including another new song “The General.”

Guns N’ Roses are currently continuing their massive 2023 global tour now visiting historic venues across the U.S. and Canada such as Fenway Park in Boston, MA on August 21 and Wrigley Field in Chicago, IL on August 24.

The tour concludes in Vancouver, BC at BC Place on Monday, October 16. This leg comes following the band’s largest run to date consisting of legendary performances in Europe across stadiums, festivals, and arenas this year including acclaimed festival performances at Glastonbury and London’s Hyde Park.

UPCOMING 2023 NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES:

Fri Aug 18 – Pittsburgh, PA – PNC Park

Mon Aug 21 – Boston, MA – Fenway Park

Thu Aug 24 – Chicago, IL – Wrigley Field

Sat Aug 26 – Nashville, TN – GEODIS Park

Tue Aug 29 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

Fri Sep 01 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Broadview Stage at SPAC

Sun Sep 03 – Toronto, ON – Rogers Centre

Wed Sep 06 – Lexington, KY – Rupp Arena

Sat Sep 09 – St. Louis, MO – Busch Stadium

Tue Sep 12 – Knoxville, TN – Thompson-Boling Arena

Fri Sep 15 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live

Sun Sep 17 – Atlanta, GA – Music Midtown Festival

Wed Sep 20 – Biloxi, MS – Mississippi Coast Coliseum

Sat Sep 23 – Kansas City, MO – Kauffman Stadium

Tue Sep 26 – San Antonio, TX – Alamodome

Thu Sep 28 – Houston, TX – Minute Maid Park

Sun Oct 01 – San Diego, CA – Snapdragon Stadium

Fri Oct 6 – Indio, CA – Power Trip Festival

Sun Oct 08 – Sacramento, CA – Aftershock Festival

Wed Oct 11 – Phoenix, AZ – Chase Field

Sat Oct 14 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena

Mon Oct 16 – Vancouver, BC – BC Place

ABOUT GUNS N’ROSES

Embedded in popular culture, Guns N’ Roses’ landmark diamond-selling 1987 opus, Appetite For Destruction, stands out as “the best-selling U.S. debut album ever” and “the 11th best-selling U.S. album of all time.” Following its release, Guns N’ Roses shook the world with the one-two punch of the over 7x-platinum Use Your Illusion I and Use Your Illusion II, clinching the top two spots on Billboard’s Top 200 Albums chart upon arrival.

With total sales of 100 million units thus far, their catalog also consists of G N’ R Lies (5x-platinum), The Spaghetti Incident? (platinum), Greatest Hits (5x-platinum), and Chinese Democracy (over 6 million worldwide). Not to mention, they are one of the most-streamed rock bands in the world with an average of 27 million monthly listeners on Spotify.

The band’s Not In This Lifetime… Tour ranked as the “fourth-highest grossing concert tour of all time,” selling 5 million-plus tickets and included a headline performance at Coachella. Guns N’ Roses never stop with more touring on the horizon and other surprises—the “Nightrain” keeps rolling at full speed.  

Guns N’ Roses are Axl Rose (vocals, keyboards), Duff McKagan (bass), Slash (lead guitar), Dizzy Reed (keyboard), Richard Fortus (rhythm guitar), Frank Ferrer (drums), and Melissa Reese (keyboard).

Photo Credit: Guns N' Roses




