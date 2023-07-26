Gum (Jay Watson of Tame Impala & POND) Announces New Album 'Saturnia'

His new full length album, Saturnia, will be out September 15.

By: Jul. 26, 2023

POPULAR

Jinkx Monsoon & BenDeLaCreme to Embark on Holiday Tour Photo 1 Jinkx Monsoon & BenDeLaCreme to Embark on Holiday Tour
Edie Brickell, CJ Camerieri & Trever Hagen to Release New Album as Heavy MakeUp Photo 2 Edie Brickell, CJ Camerieri & Trever Hagen to Release New Album
2023 LOWELL FOLK FESTIVAL Announces Full Performance Schedule  Photo 3 2023 LOWELL FOLK FESTIVAL Announces Full Performance Schedule 
Brandi Carlile Debuts Her BARBIE Cover of 'Closer to Fine' With Catherine Carlile From the Photo 4 Brandi Carlile Debuts Her BARBIE Cover of 'Closer to Fine'

Gum (Jay Watson of Tame Impala & POND) Announces New Album 'Saturnia'

Today, multi-instrumentalist GUM (aka Jay Watson) announces his new full length album Saturnia, out September 15 via Spinning Top. To celebrate the album announcement, Watson has released a new track. “Would It Pain You to See?” is out today with a video available to watch below.

On the track GUM says; “I wrote this in lockdown with my newborn son, on my Wurli. My songs are never really literal or with obvious meaning, but if I had to say what this one is about it would be the conflict of apathy and caring a lot about something, that’s inside all of us. It seems to be particularly confusing and crude in today's day and age. I love the beautiful strings part played by Jesse Kotansky.”

The accompanying mind-melting video was created by Michael Hili, who also directed Flume’s “Say Nothing.” Hili says “Jay’s such a talent, you can feel his fingerprint on every part of the song, a true studio wizard. The inspiration for the video came from imagining Jay in his backyard studio piecing together the track. Deep into the process, time passes and shifts, characters materialize fully formed in costume playing the strings part Jay is writing in his mind. Somewhere in the wee hours insecurity creeps in and you can feel the eyes of a few demons and inspirations.” 

GUM has also announced he will make his way to the US in October in support of the new album. Stops include NYC, LA, DC, Chicago and more. Tickets are on sale now here.

Saturnia marks GUM’s sixth studio album since 2014, somehow finding time between his commitments with Pond and Tame Impala. Most recently you can hear Watson’s featured vocals on Tame Impala’s newly released demo from Lonerism Box Set, “Retina Show,” which he co-wrote with Parker.

In April, GUM released two tracks with King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard’s Ambrose Kenny-Smith for Record Store Day. “Minor Setback” and “Old Transistor Radio” have been getting spin after spin on stations across the US, clocking up streams and receiving serious love from tastemaker outlets around the globe.

Watson has created some of the most sonically diverse explorations of the past decade and has opened shows as a special guest for Mac DeMarco, Mini Mansions and Angel Olsen, in addition to sold-out shows in Australia and packed rooms across Europe, the UK and USA.

The story of Saturnia is one of Watson starting in one place, finding himself somewhere completely different and in the process finding a new balance. His initial ideas may not have mapped out quite as planned, but frankly, it’s all the better for it.

NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES

Wed Oct 4 | Bowery Ballroom - New York, NY*

Sat Oct 7 | Black Cat - Washington, D.C.*

Tue Oct 10 | Lincoln Hall - Chicago, IL*

Thu Oct 12 | Parish - Austin, TX#

Fri Oct 13 | White Oak Music Hall - Houston, TX#

Sat Oct 14 | Club Dada - Dallas, TX#

Wed Oct 18 | Great American Music Hall - San Francisco, CA

Fri Oct 20 | Madame Lou's - Seattle, WA (early show)

Sun Oct 22 | Polaris Hall - Portland, OR

Thu Oct 26 | Lodge Room - Los Angeles, CA

* with support from GIFT

# with support from Estereomance



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Concrete Castles Announce Sophomore Album Brand New Me Photo
Concrete Castles Announce Sophomore Album 'Brand New Me'

Alt-Pop trio Concrete Castles have announced their sophomore album, Brand New Me, which is set to arrive via Velocity Records and Equal Vision Records. This serves as the band’s follow up to their debut album Wish I Missed U which was released September 2021, and featured Circa Survive’s Anthony Green on the title track. 

2
HEAVY CHICAGO Announces More Bands For Brand-New Metal Festival Photo
HEAVY CHICAGO Announces More Bands For Brand-New Metal Festival

After seeing incredible demand and interest for the brand-new Heavy Chicago festival, coming to Avondale Music Hall this Fall, organizers have announced even more acts, after shows and additional activities for metal fans to enjoy on and around official show dates – October 28, November 4 and November 5.

3
Video: Caylee Hammack Releases Video For That Dog Photo
Video: Caylee Hammack Releases Video For 'That Dog'

Capitol Records Nashville’s Caylee Hammack releases a charming new music video for breakup anthem “That Dog,” available to watch now. With a track where “heartbreak takes on a whole new meaning” (CountryNow), the new video shot on a farm near Nashville shows Hammack reminiscing on a relationship and love lost with a former partner’s dog.

4
HIGH VIS Announce First-Ever US South Dates Photo
HIGH VIS Announce First-Ever US South Dates

After their sold out North American live debut back in Spring, High Vis have confirmed a Southern run in between their Riot Fest and Furnace Fest performances. They play Dallas, Austin, Houston (in partnership with CREEM Magazine and Slane Whiskey), St. Louis and New Orleans for the first time ever.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Sinead O'Connor Dies at Age 56Sinead O'Connor Dies at Age 56
Kylie Minogue Teases Las Vegas Residency With Cryptic Social Media PostKylie Minogue Teases Las Vegas Residency With Cryptic Social Media Post
Video: Caylee Hammack Releases Video For 'That Dog'Video: Caylee Hammack Releases Video For 'That Dog'
TELEMARKETERS Docu-Series Coming to Max in AugustTELEMARKETERS Docu-Series Coming to Max in August

Videos

Video: Dolly Parton Drops 'We Are the Champions' Music Video Video Video: Dolly Parton Drops 'We Are the Champions' Music Video
David Archuleta Breaks Free in New Music Video For 'I'm Yours' Video
David Archuleta Breaks Free in New Music Video For 'I'm Yours'
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform 'Vampire' Video
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform 'Vampire'
Watch Jake Shears Perform 'Too Much Music' on LIVE Video
Watch Jake Shears Perform 'Too Much Music' on LIVE
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD
WICKED
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
THE SHARK IS BROKEN
ALADDIN