Gum (Jay Watson of Tame Impala & POND) Announces New Album 'Saturnia'

Today, multi-instrumentalist GUM (aka Jay Watson) announces his new full length album Saturnia, out September 15 via Spinning Top. To celebrate the album announcement, Watson has released a new track. “Would It Pain You to See?” is out today with a video available to watch below.

On the track GUM says; “I wrote this in lockdown with my newborn son, on my Wurli. My songs are never really literal or with obvious meaning, but if I had to say what this one is about it would be the conflict of apathy and caring a lot about something, that’s inside all of us. It seems to be particularly confusing and crude in today's day and age. I love the beautiful strings part played by Jesse Kotansky.”

The accompanying mind-melting video was created by Michael Hili, who also directed Flume’s “Say Nothing.” Hili says “Jay’s such a talent, you can feel his fingerprint on every part of the song, a true studio wizard. The inspiration for the video came from imagining Jay in his backyard studio piecing together the track. Deep into the process, time passes and shifts, characters materialize fully formed in costume playing the strings part Jay is writing in his mind. Somewhere in the wee hours insecurity creeps in and you can feel the eyes of a few demons and inspirations.”

GUM has also announced he will make his way to the US in October in support of the new album. Stops include NYC, LA, DC, Chicago and more. Tickets are on sale now here.

Saturnia marks GUM’s sixth studio album since 2014, somehow finding time between his commitments with Pond and Tame Impala. Most recently you can hear Watson’s featured vocals on Tame Impala’s newly released demo from Lonerism Box Set, “Retina Show,” which he co-wrote with Parker.

In April, GUM released two tracks with King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard’s Ambrose Kenny-Smith for Record Store Day. “Minor Setback” and “Old Transistor Radio” have been getting spin after spin on stations across the US, clocking up streams and receiving serious love from tastemaker outlets around the globe.

Watson has created some of the most sonically diverse explorations of the past decade and has opened shows as a special guest for Mac DeMarco, Mini Mansions and Angel Olsen, in addition to sold-out shows in Australia and packed rooms across Europe, the UK and USA.

The story of Saturnia is one of Watson starting in one place, finding himself somewhere completely different and in the process finding a new balance. His initial ideas may not have mapped out quite as planned, but frankly, it’s all the better for it.

NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES

Wed Oct 4 | Bowery Ballroom - New York, NY*

Sat Oct 7 | Black Cat - Washington, D.C.*

Tue Oct 10 | Lincoln Hall - Chicago, IL*

Thu Oct 12 | Parish - Austin, TX#

Fri Oct 13 | White Oak Music Hall - Houston, TX#

Sat Oct 14 | Club Dada - Dallas, TX#

Wed Oct 18 | Great American Music Hall - San Francisco, CA

Fri Oct 20 | Madame Lou's - Seattle, WA (early show)

Sun Oct 22 | Polaris Hall - Portland, OR

Thu Oct 26 | Lodge Room - Los Angeles, CA

* with support from GIFT

# with support from Estereomance