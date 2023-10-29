Guaynaa and Yng Lvcas Release New Track '3ple X'

Urban music sensation and proclaimed "master" of perreo, Guaynaa, once again astonishes audiences with the drop of his freshest track, “3ple X”, teaming up with rising star Yng Lvcas for what's poised to be more than just an overnight hit. The track is not only a nod to the lively beats of old-school reggaetón dearly missed on today's scene, but also a rejuvenating sound bound to resonate on global scales.

Renowned for his infectious rhythms and an innate ability to keep his fans swaying, Guaynaa joins forces with Mexico's own heartthrob, Yng Lvcas, who's been making waves with his distinctive flair. Together, they've brewed a robust musical concoction that merges Guaynaa's hallmark flow with Lvcas's singular spice, embodying the boundless nature of music.

“3ple X” stands as a landmark, not just as a musical cross-culture rendezvous, but also a monumental stride for Guaynaa's indie label, Guaynaa Records, showcasing his luminescence not just on stage but within the music business realm. The single's production, helmed by the adept Ángel Remigio Sierra, known in the industry as “Jodosky”, masterfully bottles the quintessence of classic reggaetón in a tune that speaks to a new era of listeners.

Accompanying the launch of “3ple X” is its official music video, brought to life under the direction of Big Hippo. This visual spectacle is a carnival of color, vivacity, and rhythm, featuring both artists in a performance that distills the sheer vibe of an unforgettable bash. It sets the absolute scene for the powerhouse track that is “3ple X”.

By reverting to the roots of reggaetón, “3ple X” is set to fill a void in the urban genre, offering fans a track that promises not just to get them dancing, but also stirs nostalgia for classic beats. It's evident Guaynaa and Yng Lvcas are on a mission to affirm that old-school reggaetón is timeless.

“3ple X” is now available across all digital platforms.