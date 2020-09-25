Guardrail Releases New EP 'Yikes'

Listen below!

The wait is over for Yikes, the new EP from diet punk band Guardrail. Yikes, the band's first release with Open Your Ears Records, has recently been featured on Substream Magazine, The Noise, The New Fury, and more. To purchase, please visit: www.oyerecs.com. For more info on Guardrail, visit: www.guardrailsucks.com.

"This record is our 'ode to the aging punk.' Our generation was led to believe that we can do whatever we set our minds to, yet now we're left disappointed and unfulfilled as we find that's not exactly true," the band muses. "Between climate change, low wages, student debt, healthcare concerns, mental health, and not to mention the current pandemic and civil unrest, it's hard to feel optimistic although we try our best to remain in a positive mindset."

They continue: "Writing and recording this EP was a huge step for us, both as a band and as people. We lived in a house together for a week while recording. Getting to spend that time hanging out, cooking food, and watching horror movies gave us a chance to really connect and grow closer as friends. This then led us to become a more confident unit, which I think the music shows as these are the strongest batch of songs we've released so far."

They add: "On top of that, working with Nick Diener is a blessing for us. He truly cares about the music and having his influence on the songwriting really helped bring these songs to another level. We're incredibly proud of this EP and we're excited to getting it out there."

Guardrail is a band from Chicago, IL consisting of Kevin Andrew (vocals), Ken Ugel (guitar), Alyssa Leassig (bass, vocals), and Doug Brand (drums). The band initially began calling themselves "diet punk" as a joke, but eventually they started to own it. They're not exactly "punk" in the traditional sense, though it's their biggest influence. They're just here to sing happy songs about not-so-happy things, marinated in Jeppson's Malört and positive energy.

The band's new EP Yikes is out now via Open Your Ears Records.

Listen to "Yikes" here:

