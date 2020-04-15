Groove Cruise Unveils 3-Day Virtual Livestream with Roger Sanchez, Gene Farris, & More!

Whet Travel, the leader in independent music cruise experiences, has officially announced their Groove Cruise Virtual Sail Aways live stream charity event this upcoming weekend April 17-19, 2020. This 3 day, artist filled, tech-fueled event will be to 100% benefit the Whet Foundation COVID-19 Relief Fund. "This pandemic has certainly hit home for me and the #GCFAM community." Says Jason Beukema founder and creator of Whet Travel, Groove Cruise, and Whet Foundation. "We've heard stories of hardship from people coming down with serious complications from the virus, a doctor in San Diego in ICU for the past 2 weeks, parents who have been lost, nurses still working and risking their lives every day without proper protective gear and obviously many jobs lost. We must do something to help. And this grass roots effort will provide some relief for those sorely in need right now. I urge anyone experiencing a hardship to apply for a grant from the Relief Fund and we will do everything we can to help."

The Whet Foundation COVID-19 Relief Fund will ease the financial burden of artists experiencing hardships, "Captains" who have sailed with Whet Travel, health workers keeping us safe, former employees, contractors, and partner companies that have laid off employees, and that of our extended friends and family. The COVID-19 Relief Fund provides tax-free funds for any number of hardships; including unanticipated healthcare costs, rent or mortgage payments, utility expenses, food, medicine, and other necessities. Anyone experiencing hardships during this pandemic are able to apply for the grant program application directly on the Groove Cruise website.

Beginning on Friday of this week, the Groove Cruise Virtual Sail Aways live stream event will feature 20+ artists coming from the electronic music industry in order to raise money for the Whet Foundation COVID-19 Relief Fund. Major talent such as Roger Sanchez, Gene Farris, Qrion, Cocodrills, Offaiah, Fatum, and more will be virtually performing, many of whom have all played overseas on previous Groove Cruise events. Alongside an array of electronic music, the show will also feature both hip hop and disco parties. This online event will even include three costume themes, Tiger King, MASKquerade, and House Music Apocalypse, for viewers to dress up at home and share amongst each other on Whet Travel's interactive Zoom chat room.

Features of the Whet Foundation COVID-19 Relief Fund Groove Cruise Virtual Sail Aways Benefit weekend include:

WHO: Anyone experiencing hardship can apply for a Grant. Artists are current, past, and future Groove Cruise Family coming together to support a transparent and legit cause with 100% of every dollar donated going to support those affected.

WHAT: The Whet Foundation COVID-19 Relief Fund Groove Cruise Virtual Sail Aways live stream charity event will feature artists from all over the world, performing from locations such as London, Miami, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and more; plus live visuals will be added to simulate a real in-person show. The Whet Foundation is a 501c3 that was started 8 years ago and all donations are tax deductible.

WHERE: The Groove Cruise Twitch will be the main hub and where donations will be collected. It will also go live on Groove Cruise Facebook, Youtube, Zoom and Instagram pages, and we will also go live on artist, media and partner pages to generate more exposure and donations.

WHEN: April 17-19 for approximately 7 hours per day.

WHY: What's important during this time is supporting people who need help and keeping the positive vibes high to get through this together.

HOW: Our tech team has been online streaming collectively for over 20 years and will be having all streams from artist homes going into their mega-center in Florida with added live visuals and then out to the world across all Groove Cruise, artist and media channels.

Another hugely integral piece to this event, is the interactive Zoom platform available to viewers. Up to 500 #GCFAM are able to video chat, dance, and watch the Groove Cruise Virtual Sail Aways together in their costumes on the platform. This feature is special because it gives viewers a truly human connection and interaction alongside the show. The Zoom screen window will be featured during the livestream so everyone watching will be able to see the charity celebration.





